Damian Lillard takes on role of general manager for his alma mater Weber State basketball

  
Published August 3, 2025 12:33 PM

Damian Lillard has followed in the footsteps of Stephen Curry (Davidson), Trae Young (Oklahoma), Patty Mills (Hawaii) and Terance Mann (Florida State).

Lillard has become the general manager of his alma mater, the Weber State men’s basketball program.

While these GM roles for NBA players are often more ceremonial — the star can help with recruiting, swing by some practices and stay in touch with players, has valuable experience, but is not the one making decisions on NIL money or anything on the court — Lillard is hoping to do a little more, part of which is boosting the NIL resources for the program. Here’s what he said at Weber State’s annual basketball alumni game, according to Isaac Fisher of The Ogden Standard-Examiner (hat tip Hoop Rumors).

“It’s something that, my relationship with coach [Eric] Duft and this program means a lot to me, and seeing the success of the program means a lot to me. I feel like I can do a lot to help the program be successful, to help the players even individually continue to grow their careers past college, that’s something that I’m passionate about...

“All of the resources that I have, I’ve got an opportunity to be able to create for the program, while they’re in the program and even after the program, it’s something I’m excited about. I’m looking forward to doing that work, looking forward to continue to lift up the university, lift up the program. It’s going to be fun.”

Weber State went 12-22 last season, but has had 20+ wins in two of the past four seasons. It’s been a decade since the Wildcats advanced out of the Big Sky to the NCAA Tournament.

Lillard was surprisingly waived-and-stretched by the Milwaukee Bucks this summer, then signed to return home to the Portland Trail Blazers. He will spend the coming season rehabbing from a torn Achilles suffered during last season’s playoffs. Lillard will spend time this season mentoring the Trail Blazers’ young stars such as Scoot Henderson, Toumani Camara and Yang Hansen. Now, it will have a new group to help mentor in Utah, as well.

