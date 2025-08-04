 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Allen & Co. Media And Technology Conference
Pagliuca’s $325M bid to buy and move Connecticut Sun not yet approved by WNBA
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Mr. 1,000: Cameron Young’s unique achievement, plus a deep dive into long list of PGA Tour winners
Atlanta Braves v. Cincinnati Reds
Waldrep’s whirlwind day: From a 4:45 a.m. wake-up to earning his first MLB win at a NASCAR venue

Top Clips

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250803.jpg
Cup drivers recap Iowa race won by Byron
nbc_moto_interviews_250803.jpg
What Superbike riders said after VIRginia
nbc_nas_radiorecapv2_250803.jpg
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Allen & Co. Media And Technology Conference
Pagliuca’s $325M bid to buy and move Connecticut Sun not yet approved by WNBA
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Mr. 1,000: Cameron Young’s unique achievement, plus a deep dive into long list of PGA Tour winners
Atlanta Braves v. Cincinnati Reds
Waldrep’s whirlwind day: From a 4:45 a.m. wake-up to earning his first MLB win at a NASCAR venue

Top Clips

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250803.jpg
Cup drivers recap Iowa race won by Byron
nbc_moto_interviews_250803.jpg
What Superbike riders said after VIRginia
nbc_nas_radiorecapv2_250803.jpg
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shelton rallies in 3rd set to outlast Cobolli for a quarterfinal spot in Toronto

  
Published August 3, 2025 10:01 PM
Tennis: National Bank Open

Aug 3, 2025; Toronto, ON, Canada; Ben Shelton (USA) reacts after winning a game against Flavio Cobolli (ITA) during fourth round play at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

TORONTO (AP) — Fourth-seeded Ben Shelton of the United States rallied in the third set to beat 13th-seeded Flavio Cobolli of Italy 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1) on Sunday night in the National Bank Open.

Shelton overcame a 4-2 deficit in the final set to advance to the quarterfinals Tuesday in the hard-court event that ends Thursday. He will face ninth-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia, a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 winner over seventh-seeded Frances Tiafoe of the United States 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

The 22-year-old Shelton has two ATP Tour victories, in Tokyo on hard courts in 2023 and Houston on clay last year. The 23-year-old Cobolli won clay events in Hamburg and Bucharest this year for his lone tour titles.

Earlier, sixth-seeded Audrey Rublev of Russia led Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 3-0 when Davidovich Fokina retired because of exhaustion.

Rublev will face the winner of the late match between second-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jiri Lehecka of Czechia.