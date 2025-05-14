Draymond Green fined $50,000 for being caught questioning ‘integrity of game officials’

Draymond Green had fouled out of Game 3 and the Minnesota Timberwolves were up eight in the final minute. That’s when the ESPN broadcast caught Green talking about the referees and the point spread, appearing to say, “5.5, I know what y’all doing.”

Wednesday the NBA fined Green $50,000 for “making an inappropriate comment that questions the integrity of game officials.”

Draymond Green has been fined $50,000 for questioning the integrity of the officials by referring to the 5.5 point spread in Game 3, the league has announced. pic.twitter.com/ZUo4cgpJUk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 14, 2025

Green had fouled out with 4:38 left in the game and the Timberwolves up two, 84-82. Jonathan Kuminga drained a 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds left to make the final score 102-97, putting the game within the 5.5-point spread.

The NBA is quick to fine anyone who suggests the referees are making calls based on the point spread, which most players do by rubbing their fingers together in a “money” gesture to the officials. Name players such as Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Rudy Gobert have been fined for this in the past.