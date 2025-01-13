Anthony Edwards fined $50,000 for flipping off officials in loss to Grizzlies
Published January 13, 2025 01:07 PM
Anthony Edwards had racked up $235,000 in fines this season for everything from saying the referees are “f****** terrible” to cursing during postgame interviews.
Make that $285,000. That’s because the NBA league office has fined Edwards another $50,000 for “making obscene gestures toward a game official.” Edwards did this near the end of the Timberwolves’ loss to the Grizzlies last weekend.
Ant 💀— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 12, 2025
(via drew61212 / TT, h/t @overtime) pic.twitter.com/1i3z6ed3ap
The league office hopes that the fines will deter undesirable behaviors, but Edwards has been immune to that effort so far. The 23-year-old on a max contract isn’t changing who he is for anyone.
