Anthony Edwards fined $50,000 for flipping off officials in loss to Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards had racked up $235,000 in fines this season for everything from saying the referees are “f****** terrible” to cursing during postgame interviews.

Make that $285,000. That’s because the NBA league office has fined Edwards another $50,000 for “making obscene gestures toward a game official.” Edwards did this near the end of the Timberwolves’ loss to the Grizzlies last weekend.

The league office hopes that the fines will deter undesirable behaviors, but Edwards has been immune to that effort so far. The 23-year-old on a max contract isn’t changing who he is for anyone.