 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Anthony Edwards on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.: He’s ‘the MVP of the NBA’

  
Published January 1, 2025 12:59 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished second in MVP voting a season ago.

This season, Anthony Edwards thinks that would be one spot too low. Here is what Edwards told Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“The MVP of the NBA,” Edwards told ESPN...

“I don’t know if they could give it to [Jokic] again,” said Edwards, who had 20 points in the loss. “Yeah, I would say Shai. Yeah, he’s looking like the MVP, man. He was incredible once again tonight.

“He’s consistent every night. His team gonna give him the ball and just let him rock out every night. It’s nothing to think about. ‘Hey, get Shai the ball and he going to get busy, and then we’re going to figure it out after that.’ I love watching that. It’s incredible, man. If he is keeping him like that, I hope they give [MVP] to him this year for sure. I feel like he should have won it last year, but he’s playing out his mind right now.”

SGA has a serious MVP case: 31.3 points, 6 assists and 5.5 rebounds a game, shooting 35% from three, plus defender, and the best player on the No. 1 team in the West.

A lot of fans — pushed by ESPN — like to track the MVP race like a horse race or a political campaign, and in the first straw poll of the season, Gilgeous-Alexander was second in the voting, trailing only three-time MVP Nikola Jokic (with Giannis Antetokounmpo close behind). It’s fair to ask if Jokic will face voter fatigue, and if the Nuggets getting bounced in the second round of the playoffs last season will impact voters at the end of the season (although that’s also when SGA and his Thunder were eliminated).

There’s still 60% of the NBA season rermaining for the MVP race to shake out, but we know who Anthony Edwards wants to see win.

Mentions
DEN_Jokic_Nikola.jpg Nikola Jokic OKC_Gilgeous-Alexander_Shai.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Anthony Edwards.png Anthony Edwards