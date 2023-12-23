Ben Simmons is “frustrated” by injury, working on recovery but with “no expectations” on return

Ben Simmons has been out since Nov. 8 — missing 21 games now — due to “left lower back nerve impingement” and the Nets announced a few days ago that he “displayed consistent strength improvement in the affected area” and would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Simmons is frustrated by the pace of his return, he told reporters before the Nets lost at home to the Nuggets on Friday.

“It’s probably one of the most frustrating points of my career because I want to be able to help my team win,” Simmons said, via the Associated Press. “It’s one of those things that’s a part of sports. Not every game is promised. Injuries happen. Unfortunately, it happened.”

As for a return, Simmons said he just started on-court work and is “getting some shots up” but does not know when he’ll return. This quote is via Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“I have no expectations. I just come in every day and work. I think that’s one of the things about having injuries like this. I’ve known not to put too much pressure on the exact date or whatever it is. It’s just continue to get better and get to a point where you can play.”

Simmons, who played in 42 games last season, entered this season believing he would return to his former All-Star-level self. It hasn’t worked out that way, to put it kindly. Simmons has played in six games so far this season and averaged 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists a game in those (he did not attempt any 3-pointers and got to the line for four free throws, hitting one). He is under contract for $37.9 million this season and $40.3 million next season, a difficult contract for Brooklyn to trade considering the price, injury history and what he has provided on the court.

The Nets have lost five in a row and are 13-15 on the season as injuries other than Simmons and a tougher stretch of the schedule have caught up with them. The Nets next two games are a home-and-home against the struggling even more Pistons.