Two tied at American Century with Stephen Curry 9 points back and Charles Barkley back to reality
Sonoma Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch holds off Shane van Gisbergen for win
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Schedule, time, preview for 2025 Wimbledon men's final

Top Clips

HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Laguna Seca, Race 1
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Sonoma on The CW

Two tied at American Century with Stephen Curry 9 points back and Charles Barkley back to reality
Sonoma Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch holds off Shane van Gisbergen for win
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Schedule, time, preview for 2025 Wimbledon men's final

Top Clips

HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Laguna Seca, Race 1
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Sonoma on The CW

Fred VanVleet elected president of National Basketball Players Association

  
Published July 12, 2025 08:38 PM

It’s been a good summer for Fred VanVleet. The veteran point guard got a new two-year, $50 million contract with the Houston Rockets, a team that has loaded up and will enter next season as a title contender.

Now he has also been elected the new president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA, the players’ union).

“It’s truly an honor to be elected as President of the NBPA by my peers and I look forward to continuing to advocate for the best interest of all the members,” said VanVleet. “With a deep appreciation for the complexities and challenges players face on all levels of their NBA journeys, I am committed to approaching this role with the passion, dignity, and dedication every player deserves.”

VanVleet takes over for CJ McCollum, who guided the NBPA through the last CBA negotiation with the league.

VanVleet is the kind of respected veteran player who is well-suited to lead the union —a level-headed person who can push back against the league when necessary. It wasn’t just VanVleet who was elected, so was the full board. Here are the other officers:

• Grant Williams, First Vice President
• Mason Plumlee, Secretary-Treasurer
• Jaylen Brown, Vice President
• Jaren Jackson Jr, Vice President
• Donovan Mitchell, Vice President
• Garrett Temple, Vice President
• Karl Anthony Towns, Vice President
• Gabe Vincent, Vice President

