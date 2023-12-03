 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 AAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_06.jpg
Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released December 6
Syndication: Arizona Republic
NASCAR begins two-day test at Phoenix on Tuesday
Syndication: USA TODAY
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_49erseaglesreaxv2_231204.jpg
How does NFC playoff picture look after SF-PHI?
nbc_bfa_apvscfp_231204.jpg
Smith: Florida State snub is CFP’s ‘rock bottom’
nbc_pl_plrawmcvtot_231204.jpg
PL RAW: Controversy, goals galore in MC-TOT draw

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 AAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_06.jpg
Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released December 6
Syndication: Arizona Republic
NASCAR begins two-day test at Phoenix on Tuesday
Syndication: USA TODAY
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_49erseaglesreaxv2_231204.jpg
How does NFC playoff picture look after SF-PHI?
nbc_bfa_apvscfp_231204.jpg
Smith: Florida State snub is CFP’s ‘rock bottom’
nbc_pl_plrawmcvtot_231204.jpg
PL RAW: Controversy, goals galore in MC-TOT draw

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ben Simmons receives epidural injection in back, will be re-evaluated in two weeks

  
Published December 3, 2023 10:46 AM
Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on November 28, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 115-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ben Simmons being out of the Nets lineup hasn’t impacted the team much, if anything they have been a little better statistically without him. Brooklyn is 3-3 with him and has gone 7-5 without him (including an impressive win over a hot Magic team on Saturday behind 42 points from Mikal Bridges).

The Nets will be without Simmons for at least a couple more weeks, with coach Jacque Vaughn announcing on Saturday that Simmons had an epidural injection in his back and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Here’s how Vaughn described it, quote via Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“The epidural happened within the course of this week here. It was just a part of his getting back to playing, and that is a part of his treatment, a part of his strengthening that was just a part of his getting back to a position of joining us. No setbacks. Right now he is still doing low-level stuff on the court. So no rebounding drills, no sprinting up the floor. Then, in two weeks, you’ll continue to strengthen it and we’ll have something hopefully for you then.”

Simmons averaged 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds (a career-high), and 6.7 assists per game before the back issues that have sidelined him in the past – he had back surgery in 2022 — flared up again. Simmons was making some plays but his lack of shooting — and not drawing fouls — continued to be an issue.

The Nets have a -5.7 net rating when Simmons is on the court and a +5.2 when he is off this season, although that’s some small sample size theater due to him only playing in six games.

At 10-9, the Nets currently sit as the No. 9 seed and a play-in team in the East.

Mentions
Ben Simmons.png Ben Simmons Brooklyn Nets Primary Logo Brooklyn Nets