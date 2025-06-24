Grant Hill to join NBC Sports’ NBA Coverage as Game Analyst

Grant Hill will join NBC Sports’ NBA coverage as a game analyst when the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock this fall.

“I’m incredibly excited to join NBC Sports as part of their NBA coverage. The NBA has been such a meaningful part of my life, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue sharing the game I love with fans across the country,” said Hill.

“To be part of NBC’s return to the NBA — a network with such a rich basketball legacy — and its debut on Peacock is truly an honor. I can’t wait to get started this fall.”

Hill, a member of both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, built a remarkable 18-season NBA career, earning countless accomplishments and accolades: he was a seven-time NBA All-Star, including four consecutive appearances from 1995-1998; five-time All-NBA selection, including First Team in 1997; NBA Co-Rookie of the Year in 1995; a gold medalist with Team USA at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics; three-time NBA Sportsmanship Award winner.

He culminated his professional career with enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018. Throughout his career, Hill spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers.

In addition to his playing and broadcasting careers, he’s currently USA Basketball’s managing director of the U.S. Men’s National Team, succeeding Jerry Colangelo in the position and helping Team USA earn a gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Additionally, Hill is a part-owner of the Atlanta Hawks and co-owner of MLS’ Orlando City SC and NWSL’s Orlando Pride, and is also part of the Baltimore Orioles’ ownership group.

Last July, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights.

NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 across NBC and Peacock, providing NBA fans with three consecutive nights of national coverage across NBCUniversal platforms during the second half of the regular season. For more information on the agreement, click here.