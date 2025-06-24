 Skip navigation
Mavericks reportedly reach three year, $54.7 million extension with Daniel Gafford

  
Published June 23, 2025 09:25 PM

Daniel Gafford has agreed to an extension with the Dallas Mavericks — but he still could be traded this summer.

ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news that “Gafford intends to sign a three-year contract extension worth nearly $60 million.” The reality is that Gafford’s maximum extension off his current deal is $54.7 million, which is likely what this is for (with some very generous rounding up, you can get to “near $60 million”). This is three years added to the $14.4 million already on the final year of his existing contract, and the deal will now run through the summer of 2029. There is no option on the final year of the deal, it’s a straight three years, reports Dallas-based writer Grant Afseth.

That’s a lot of money for a backup center, but Gafford is not an average backup. Last season he averaged 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a game and started 31 games for the Mavericks. He is a solid defender and scorer at the rim, but he does not space the floor — 69% of his shot attempts last season were in the restricted area, and he hasn’t attempted a 3-pointer for three seasons. Shooting that much at the rim has its advantages, Gafford shot 70.2% from the field last season.

After the NBA Draft, Dallas will have a packed frontcourt with Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, Gafford and now Cooper Flagg.

Gafford’s name has come up as a possible trade target for teams needing a center, including the Los Angeles Lakers, where Gafford could pair with his old running partner Luka Doncic. This extension, once signed (after July 6), would not preclude him from being traded. However, the Mavericks are going to be seeking a steep price to send Gafford to Los Angeles or anywhere else.

