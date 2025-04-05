 Skip navigation
Boston Celtics set new record for most 3-pointers made in a season

  
Published April 5, 2025 06:49 PM

It was clear where this was headed on opening night, when the Boston Celtics hung a banner and then launched 61 3-pointers, making 29, on their way to routing the Knicks.

Friday night, Boston set the record for most 3-pointers made in a season — 1,364 — when Payton Pritchard knocked one down from beyond the arc early in the second quarter. By the end of the game, the Celtics had made 1,370 3-pointers, and they have five games remaining.

The previous record belonged to Stephen Curry and the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics aren’t done setting records from beyond the arc, even if everything isn’t official yet. Utah holds the record for the most average 3-point shots made per game (16.7, during the 2020-21 season), but Boston will pass that at 17.9 per game. The most 3-pointers attempted by a team per game were the James Harden Rockets in 2018-19 at 45.4, but the Celtics are at 48.5 per game this season.

While the Celtics have shooting everywhere on the court — Jayson Tatum is taking 10 3-pointers a game but there is also Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and on down the line — the real credit goes to Joe Mazzulla. The Celtics have led the league in 3-point attempts in each of Mazzulla’s three seasons as the shot is central to his attack. It has worked, the Celtics have a ring and are the betting favorites to win another this year.

