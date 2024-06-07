Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE: Updates, score, news, stats, highlights for NBA Finals Game 1

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks begin pursuit of their second NBA Title tonight at TD Garden in Boston against Jayson Tatum and the favored Celtics.

Boston won the Eastern Conference and owned the NBA’s best record in the regular season while Dallas’ season took off following the Trade Deadline on February 8 when the roster was bolstered with the additions of PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford.

There are a multitude of storylines to this series beyond the obvious battle for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. It is also the return of Kyrie Irving to TD Garden. Kyrie played for Boston following his time with Cleveland. Even Irving has acknowledged it did not go well. Kristaps Porzingis’ tenure in Dallas was not as publicly turbulent but there are rumblings it was not always cordial in the Dallas locker room while the Unicorn was in the Lone Star State.

NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin is at TD Garden and will offer his perspective throughout the game and NBC Sports’ Betting Analysts Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick, and Vaughn Dalzell will offer betting insights throughout as well.

Stay tuned throughout the Opening Game of this Best of 7 series as NBC Sports brings you the sights, sounds, stats, and betting markets from Round 1 of Jayson and Jaylen vs. Luka.

Looking for a last minute sweat? Here are a few of NBC Sports’ Analyst Vaughn Dalzell’s plays for Game 1:

#NBAFinals Game 1 Bets 🏀



Risk 1.5u: 2Q Over 55.5 (-125)

1u: Tatum Over 9.5 Rebounds (-118)

1u: Porzingis Under 22.5 Pts+Reb (-120)



Might fire off a live bet on a prop or the game total. BOL!



Szn Record: 74-59 (55.6%) +13.12u

Breakdown @NBCSportsBet: https://t.co/yvORLn3mEF — Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) June 6, 2024

One note on how international the NBA has become: There are 13 international players on the two rosters in the NBA Finals, the most ever for the league. That includes Dallas star Luka Doncic and Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, both of which will have a huge impact on this series.

-Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk)

NBC Sports’ Lead Betting Analyst Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) has been riding the Celtics all season, but his affection for Boston started long before the 2023-24 season.

This started back in 1998 when I was 6 years old, sitting on the couch watching the beautiful mind of Will Hunting solve unsolvable mathematical equations in the hallways of MIT, in 2006 when Billy Costigan said his hand does not shake in prison, in 2010 when I watched a very… https://t.co/nsxAAB8aPK — Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) June 6, 2024

Courtesy of NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk):

“Kristaps Porzingis will come off the bench for Boston in Game 1, with Al Horford starting as he has the last two rounds of the playoffs against Cleveland and Indiana. While Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said pregame there was no minutes limit on Porzingis, there are obvious concerns asking a player who has been out for five weeks with a calf strain to step into the highest level of the sport. How much Porzingis plays and if he is out there in crunch time is something to watch, he and his floor spacing on offense will ultimately be key for Boston in this series.”

The Starting Five for the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1:

Many believe the Unicorn, Kristaps Porzingis will be the difference in this series. He arrived at TD Garden a short time ago.

Kristaps Porzingis arrives as he'll make his return to the Celtics lineup!



Game 1 of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV: 8:30pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/IAEgplIqG0 — NBA (@NBA) June 6, 2024

Here are the latest odds for Game 1:

Dallas (+190) vs. Boston (-230)

Spread: Celtics -6.5 | O/U: 217.5

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed that Kristaps Porzingis will play in Game 1 and added he would not be on a minutes limit, although he refused to confirm Porzingis will start. It should be noted that for Boston’s practice on Wednesday, Porzingis was dressed in the green of starters. Porzingis has been out since April 29 with a strained calf and it’s a big ask for him to go from zero to 100 in the NBA Finals, and you can be sure Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will test him early.

-NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk)

Joe Mazzulla gives final update on KP before Game 1 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/KoFQjthEqr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 6, 2024

As we mentioned, plenty of storylines and personalities in this year’s Finals. NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin took a look at a handful of them.

Five key players in Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics NBA Finals 2024 - NBC Sports

The gates are open and the masses are descending on TD Garden.

Celtics fans are READY to enter the Garden 🤯 pic.twitter.com/A01uyddC3Q — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 6, 2024

