Bronny James is a development project, his Vegas Summer League debut is a reminder

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 06 RedBud Phil Nicoletti.JPG
Phil Nicoletti hopes Pro Motocross Round 7 in Spring Creek is a stress reliever
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ISCO Championship - Round Two
Lowest cut on PGA Tour record as Pierceson Coody keeps ISCO Championship lead
Travis Kelce American Century Championship
ACC karaoke champ Travis Kelce reflects on ‘funnest year of my life,’ anticipates Chiefs’ 3-peat quest

Top Clips

nbc_golf_isco_rdv3_240712.jpg
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 2
nbc_nas_truckspoconov2_240712.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono
nbc_golf_kauligrd2_240712.jpg
HLs: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 06 RedBud Phil Nicoletti.JPG
Phil Nicoletti hopes Pro Motocross Round 7 in Spring Creek is a stress reliever
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ISCO Championship - Round Two
Lowest cut on PGA Tour record as Pierceson Coody keeps ISCO Championship lead
Travis Kelce American Century Championship
ACC karaoke champ Travis Kelce reflects on ‘funnest year of my life,’ anticipates Chiefs’ 3-peat quest

Top Clips

nbc_golf_isco_rdv3_240712.jpg
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 2
nbc_nas_truckspoconov2_240712.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono
nbc_golf_kauligrd2_240712.jpg
HLs: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bronny James is a development project, his Vegas Summer League debut is a reminder

  
Published July 12, 2024 11:45 PM
2024 NBA Summer League - Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 12: Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game against the Houston Rockets at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rockets defeated the Lakers 99-80. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — Drafting Bronny James was always a long play by the Lakers (well, Bronny the player was a long play; keeping his then-free agent dad happy was a short-term perk). It’s the same for every player taken in the back half of the second round.

Summer League has been a reminder of that for any impatient Lakers fans.

James’ first game in Las Vegas Friday night — front of an 85% full Thomas & Mack Arena packed with Lakers fans — looked like an extension of his games in the California Classic: There are moments where he impresses — like when he’s getting downhill or in transition — but more plays where you see he’s got work to do.

Bronny finished with eight points on 3-of-14 shooting and 0-of-8 from 3, with four rebounds and two steals as the Lakers fell to Reed Sheppard and the Rockets, 99-80.

“Just being aggressive…" Lakers coach Dane Johnson said in response to what he liked about Bronny from the game. “Be aggressive transition, trying to get downhill into the paint.”

Bronny showed moments of good defense, he was aggressive on the ball as Lakers head coach J.J. Redick has asked of him. However, he had some rough moments and bad gambles — like fouling center Orlando Robinson on a 3.

Bronny was overshadowed by Dalton Knecht, the Lakers’ No. 17 pick, who started to find his groove with 25 points and 5-of-11 shooting from 3.

“Yeah, he’s just continuing to get more NBA reps versus NBA players. So he’s slowly finding shots,” Johnson said of Knecht taking a step forward. “We all want it right away… it takes time for some guys so like I said, he’s gonna be fine.”

So is Bronny, ultimately.

Redick has talked about building up the Lakers player development program, which is not something ever considered a strong suit of the organization (despite some development successes).

“For us, prioritizing player development, we view Bronny as case study one,” Redick said at the press conference introducing the Lakers draft picks. “Because his base level of feel, athleticism, point of attack defender, shooting, passing — there’s a lot to like about his game. And as we sort of build out our Player Development Program holistically, he’s gonna have a great opportunity to become an excellent NBA player.”

That will mean time in G-League gyms and not packed arenas like the Thomas & Mack, but Bronny is good with that.

“I’m just looking forward to any basketball I play, no matter what level I’m playing at,” Bronny said.

Bronny knows it’s a process. Redick knows it’s a process. And everyone else will just have to be patient.

Mentions
Bronny-James.jpg Bronny James Dalton-Knecht.jpg Dalton Knecht Reed -Sheppard.jpg Reed