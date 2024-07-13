Bronny James is a development project, his Vegas Summer League debut is a reminder

LAS VEGAS — Drafting Bronny James was always a long play by the Lakers (well, Bronny the player was a long play; keeping his then-free agent dad happy was a short-term perk). It’s the same for every player taken in the back half of the second round.

Summer League has been a reminder of that for any impatient Lakers fans.

James’ first game in Las Vegas Friday night — front of an 85% full Thomas & Mack Arena packed with Lakers fans — looked like an extension of his games in the California Classic: There are moments where he impresses — like when he’s getting downhill or in transition — but more plays where you see he’s got work to do.

Bronny finished with eight points on 3-of-14 shooting and 0-of-8 from 3, with four rebounds and two steals as the Lakers fell to Reed Sheppard and the Rockets, 99-80.

“Just being aggressive…" Lakers coach Dane Johnson said in response to what he liked about Bronny from the game. “Be aggressive transition, trying to get downhill into the paint.”

Bronny showed moments of good defense, he was aggressive on the ball as Lakers head coach J.J. Redick has asked of him. However, he had some rough moments and bad gambles — like fouling center Orlando Robinson on a 3.

Bronny was overshadowed by Dalton Knecht, the Lakers’ No. 17 pick, who started to find his groove with 25 points and 5-of-11 shooting from 3.

“Yeah, he’s just continuing to get more NBA reps versus NBA players. So he’s slowly finding shots,” Johnson said of Knecht taking a step forward. “We all want it right away… it takes time for some guys so like I said, he’s gonna be fine.”

So is Bronny, ultimately.

Redick has talked about building up the Lakers player development program, which is not something ever considered a strong suit of the organization (despite some development successes).

“For us, prioritizing player development, we view Bronny as case study one,” Redick said at the press conference introducing the Lakers draft picks. “Because his base level of feel, athleticism, point of attack defender, shooting, passing — there’s a lot to like about his game. And as we sort of build out our Player Development Program holistically, he’s gonna have a great opportunity to become an excellent NBA player.”

That will mean time in G-League gyms and not packed arenas like the Thomas & Mack, but Bronny is good with that.

“I’m just looking forward to any basketball I play, no matter what level I’m playing at,” Bronny said.

Bronny knows it’s a process. Redick knows it’s a process. And everyone else will just have to be patient.

