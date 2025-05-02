Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for May 3

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Preview

It’s Saturday, May 3, and the Los Angeles Clippers (50-32) and Denver Nuggets (50-32) are all set to square off from Ball Arena in Denver.

We have a game seven! These two will meet in Denver to decide who will win the series.

The Clippers are currently 20-21 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Nuggets have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Clippers vs. Nuggets live today

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Ball Arena

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Clippers vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Clippers (-103), Nuggets (-116)

Spread: Nuggets -1

Over/Under: 204 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 101.75, and the Nuggets 102.27.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Clippers vs. Nuggets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on Michael Porter Jr under 5.5 rebounds...

Thomas: “Porter Jr is averaging just 1.7 contested rebounds in the playoffs. He’s banged up and not crashing the glass to protect his shoulder. Smart. We will capitalize on him.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Clippers at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 204.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Nuggets on Saturday

The Clippers are 7-3 in their last 10 games on the road

The Under is 24-20 in the Clippers’ road games this season

The Clippers have failed to cover the spread in their last 3 games this postseason

Home teams have a record of 23-15 this postseason

