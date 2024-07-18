 Skip navigation
Bucks’ Khris Middleton had offseason surgery on both ankles, expected to be ready for season

  
Published July 18, 2024 11:38 AM
Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Six

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 02: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 02, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Khris Middleton missed 27 games last season, primarily due to battling left ankle issues. Not long after the Bucks season ended — in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the Pacers — Middleton underwent surgery to clean that ankle up.

Now comes a report that Middleton has had offseason surgery to both ankles, but should be ready for the start of the season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Shortly after the playoffs, Middleton underwent surgery on his left ankle to address an issue that plagued him throughout this past season. Per those sources, the procedure cleaned up some of the lingering damage that stemmed from the left ankle sprain Middleton suffered on Feb. 6 when he landed on Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant’s foot after attempting a jumper...

In addition to that surgery, Middleton, 32, also needed a minor arthroscopic procedure to clean up a lingering issue in his right ankle. That surgery occurred in mid-June.

Middleton didn’t show any signs of issues from the surgery — no boot, no limp — when attending a Bucks game at the NBA Summer League. He will be ready for the start of the season, Charania reports.

With the addition of Gary Trent Jr., Delon Wright, and Taurean Prince, the Bucks have upgraded their bench and added depth behind Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Damian Lillard. If that added depth can get the Bucks’ stars and core to the playoffs healthy, they have a chance against the expected top of the East in the Celtics, Knicks, and 76ers.

