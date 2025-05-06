Thunder’s Sam Presti voted NBA Executive of the Year

Thunder executive Sam Presti had already built a team that was a No. 1 seed with an elite young core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. Yet, last year’s playoffs exposed some holes in the roster — they needed toughness — and Presti had a great offseason filling those by signing big man Isaiah Hartenstein and trading Josh Giddey to Chicago for Alex Caruso.

Those moves, leading the Thunder to a 68-win season and a team expected to come out of the Western Conference, earned Presti the NBA Executive of the Year award.

Sam Presti Named 2024-25 @NBA Executive of the Year pic.twitter.com/gnMi1dFfFM — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) May 6, 2025

This is an award voted on by Presti’s peers, the other lead executives/GMs around the league.

Presti got 10 first-place votes, with six second-place and six third-place votes. Cleveland’s Koby Altman finished second in the voting with six first-place votes, with the Pistons’ Trajan Langdon third. The Rockets’ Rafael Stone finished fourth, and the Clippers’ Lawrence Frank was fifth. In total, 13 executives got a top-three vote. The complete voting results can be seen here.

