Champions Jayson Tatum, A’ja Wilson are cover athletes for NBA 2K25

Jayson Tatum and A’ja Wilson are making history.

The best player on the NBA champion Boston Celtics and the best player on the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces will be the first NBA/WNBA tandem to grace the cover of an NBA 2K game, NBA 2K25 All-Star edition.

Wilson is the first WNBA player to be a cover athlete for a global edition of 2K.

Tatum is the cover athlete of the standard edition. He said that, as a guy who grew up playing 2K, he was emotional when he found out.

Wilson is deservedly on the cover of the NBA 2K25 WNBA edition — it’s hard to argue there’s a better women’s player on the planet. Wilson is the reigning WNBA Finals MVP, a back-to-back champion, and has won the last two Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The greatest dunker the game has ever seen, Vince Carter, is on the Hall of Fame edition cover.