Champions Jayson Tatum, A’ja Wilson are cover athletes for NBA 2K25
Jayson Tatum and A’ja Wilson are making history.
The best player on the NBA champion Boston Celtics and the best player on the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces will be the first NBA/WNBA tandem to grace the cover of an NBA 2K game, NBA 2K25 All-Star edition.
To be a star, it’s gotta be #BallOverEverything 🌟— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 10, 2024
Introducing our #NBA2K25 Cover Athletes @jaytatum0 and @_ajawilson22! 💫
Pre-order the All-Star Edition today ➡️ https://t.co/gLm2YAsIjO pic.twitter.com/OwXyK4d71f
Wilson is the first WNBA player to be a cover athlete for a global edition of 2K.
Tatum is the cover athlete of the standard edition. He said that, as a guy who grew up playing 2K, he was emotional when he found out.
NBA Champion on a 2K cover has a nice ring to it 🏆 💍

Jayson Tatum is the #NBA2K25 Standard Edition cover athlete.
Jayson Tatum is the #NBA2K25 Standard Edition cover athlete. Preorders go live later today pic.twitter.com/OPQeikiONe
Wilson is deservedly on the cover of the NBA 2K25 WNBA edition — it’s hard to argue there’s a better women’s player on the planet. Wilson is the reigning WNBA Finals MVP, a back-to-back champion, and has won the last two Defensive Player of the Year awards.
All she does is win 🤩@_ajawilson22 is your @WNBA Edition cover star!
Follow @NBA2K and pre-order today! #BallOverEverything pic.twitter.com/pYjBUNs1rq
The greatest dunker the game has ever seen, Vince Carter, is on the Hall of Fame edition cover.
A career destined for immortality 🫡@mrvincecarter15 is our #NBA2K25 Hall of Fame Edition Cover Athlete! ✈️
Pre-order today ➡️ https://t.co/gLm2YAsIjO#BallOverEverything pic.twitter.com/YOZRsE9IGy