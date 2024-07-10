 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gt_keeganroundtable_240709.jpg
Rex & Lav Pod: Keegan Bradley’s captaincy is a big risk. Is it worth it for Team USA?
Elena Rybakina
Rybakina beats Svitolina to reach Wimbledon semifinals and will next face Krejcikova
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic gets to his 13th Wimbledon semifinal via walkover

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_vingegaardpraceintv_240710.jpg
Vingegaard reflects on ‘emotional’ Stage 11 win
TDF_Stage_11_finish.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 11 finish
nbc_cyc_tdf_rogliccrash_240710.jpg
Roglic crashes on tight corner during Stage 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gt_keeganroundtable_240709.jpg
Rex & Lav Pod: Keegan Bradley’s captaincy is a big risk. Is it worth it for Team USA?
Elena Rybakina
Rybakina beats Svitolina to reach Wimbledon semifinals and will next face Krejcikova
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic gets to his 13th Wimbledon semifinal via walkover

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_vingegaardpraceintv_240710.jpg
Vingegaard reflects on ‘emotional’ Stage 11 win
TDF_Stage_11_finish.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 11 finish
nbc_cyc_tdf_rogliccrash_240710.jpg
Roglic crashes on tight corner during Stage 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Champions Jayson Tatum, A’ja Wilson are cover athletes for NBA 2K25

  
Published July 10, 2024 11:53 AM
2024 NBA Finals - Game Five

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jayson Tatum and A’ja Wilson are making history.

The best player on the NBA champion Boston Celtics and the best player on the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces will be the first NBA/WNBA tandem to grace the cover of an NBA 2K game, NBA 2K25 All-Star edition.

Wilson is the first WNBA player to be a cover athlete for a global edition of 2K.

Tatum is the cover athlete of the standard edition. He said that, as a guy who grew up playing 2K, he was emotional when he found out.

Wilson is deservedly on the cover of the NBA 2K25 WNBA edition — it’s hard to argue there’s a better women’s player on the planet. Wilson is the reigning WNBA Finals MVP, a back-to-back champion, and has won the last two Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The greatest dunker the game has ever seen, Vince Carter, is on the Hall of Fame edition cover.

Mentions
Jayson Tatum.png Jayson Tatum