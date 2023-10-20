 Skip navigation
Clippers’ Lue on Mann in James Harden trade rumors: ‘T-Mann is gonna be here’

  
Published October 20, 2023 01:04 PM
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers

HONOLULU, HI - OCTOBER 8: Terance Mann #14 of the LA Clippers handles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on October 8, 2023 at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jay Metzger/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Terance Mann is a quality rotation player whose name has become the eye of the swirling storm that is James Harden trade rumors.

Harden wants to be traded to the Clippers, Los Angeles believes Harden would be a good fit, but as the only suitor for The Beard’s services the Clips front office has kept its bid low — much to the frustration of Philadelphia’s Daryl Morey. One of the sticking points in the deal is the Clippers not making Mann available. Morey reportedly knows he could flip Mann for another first-round pick, but the Clippers know they need depth if they make the trade and, again, there are no other suitors, so L.A. is not going to bid against itself.

Before the Clippers’ final preseason game, coach Tyronn Lue was asked about Mann and the Harden trade rumors (via Joey Linn of SI Now).

This is the company line.

Los Angeles has zero motive to up its offer right now, just as the 76ers have none to lower their price point in a trade. Something needs to change that dynamic to get movement on a Harden trade. If the Clippers start slowly this season, it could change how the front office perceives trading Mann.

The Clippers are not going to let Mann get in the way of the trade if they want it, it’s just right now there is no reason for the team to up its offer. So the entire process sits stuck in the mud.

This saga continues to provide great theater. Harden was not at the 76ers shootaround today and the team announced he is officially out for their final preseason game Friday night.

