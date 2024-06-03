Vintage Michael Jordan trading card sells for record $2.9 million

There is not another card like it — a one-of-one 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection autographed Jordan Logoman card with a sewn NBA patch taken off a game-worn jersey.

Is it worth nearly $3 million? It was to someone as Goldin was able to sell the card for a record $2.9 million, the most ever paid for a Jordan trading card.

🚨 BREAKING: there is a NEW ALL-TIME HIGHEST-SELLING MICHAEL JORDAN CARD 🚨



Final Sale Price on the 2003 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Michael Jordan Signed Logoman: $2,928,000



The All-Time Record for any Michael Jordan Card! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cW9f3mOYtL — Goldin (@GoldinCo) June 2, 2024

This card had been “lost” and was just rediscovered in 2022, Ken Goldin, CEO of Goldin, told Dan Hajducky of ESPN.

“Words can simply not express the historical significance and the importance of this card,” Goldin said. “It is, without a doubt, the single best and the single most valuable Michael Jordan card -- and the most sought-after -- that has ever been produced.”

Is this a fair price for a Jordan card, or are we seeing a memorabilia bubble (especially with Jordan items)? This card was not the most money ever spent on Jordan memorabilia, the jersey Jordan wore in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals — the “last dance” Finals — was auctioned off for $10.1 million.

