Memorial Tournament: Full field at Muirfield Village
Alex de Minaur upsets Daniil Medvedev at French Open
June MLB Team Power Rankings: Aaron Judge and Juan Soto power Yankees to the top
Vikings avoid distractions with Jefferson deal
Jefferson sets bar Chase, Hill will try to beat
'Wasn't easy to get here' for Vikings, Jefferson

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Vikings avoid distractions with Jefferson deal
Jefferson sets bar Chase, Hill will try to beat
'Wasn't easy to get here' for Vikings, Jefferson

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Vintage Michael Jordan trading card sells for record $2.9 million

  
Published June 3, 2024 11:24 AM
Seattle SuperSonics vs Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan #23, Shooting Guard and Small Forward for the Chicago Bulls addresses the media holding the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy in the locker room after the Bulls win Game 6 of the NBA Finals and the Championship against the Seattle SuperSonics on 16th June 1996 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, United States. The Chicago Bulls won the game 87 - 75. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images)

Getty Images

There is not another card like it — a one-of-one 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection autographed Jordan Logoman card with a sewn NBA patch taken off a game-worn jersey.

Is it worth nearly $3 million? It was to someone as Goldin was able to sell the card for a record $2.9 million, the most ever paid for a Jordan trading card.

This card had been “lost” and was just rediscovered in 2022, Ken Goldin, CEO of Goldin, told Dan Hajducky of ESPN.

“Words can simply not express the historical significance and the importance of this card,” Goldin said. “It is, without a doubt, the single best and the single most valuable Michael Jordan card -- and the most sought-after -- that has ever been produced.”

Is this a fair price for a Jordan card, or are we seeing a memorabilia bubble (especially with Jordan items)? This card was not the most money ever spent on Jordan memorabilia, the jersey Jordan wore in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals — the “last dance” Finals — was auctioned off for $10.1 million.

