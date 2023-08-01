 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bennett Warren.jpeg
2024 All-American Bennett Warren Commits to Tennessee
Manasse Itete.jpg
2024 All-American Manasse Itete Pledges to Florida State
Charles Lester.jpg
2024 All-American Charles Lester Selects Florida State University

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_hestonkjerstad_230731.jpg
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
nbc_yahoo_stevenmatz_230731.jpg
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
nbc_yahoo_amedrosario_230731.jpg
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bennett Warren.jpeg
2024 All-American Bennett Warren Commits to Tennessee
Manasse Itete.jpg
2024 All-American Manasse Itete Pledges to Florida State
Charles Lester.jpg
2024 All-American Charles Lester Selects Florida State University

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_hestonkjerstad_230731.jpg
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
nbc_yahoo_stevenmatz_230731.jpg
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
nbc_yahoo_amedrosario_230731.jpg
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeAndre Ayton one of four NBA players suiting up for Bahamas in Olympic qualifying

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 31, 2023 09:46 PM
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Four

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 07: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns during Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 07, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Nuggets 129-124. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Bahamas have a long, hard road to qualify for the Paris Olympics next summer. Because the Bahamas didn’t qualify for the World Cup starting at the end of August, they need to win a qualifying tournament in August to make it to another qualifying tournament next summer.

At least the Bahamas roster is stacked: Deandre Ayton and Eric Gordon (Phoenix Suns), Buddy Hield (Indiana Pacers) and Kai Jones (Charlotte Hornets). Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape had the story.

The Bahamas has never competed in the Olympics. To do so, it needs to advance out of the tournament this month that includes a traditional power such as Argentina, as well as Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Panama, Uruguay and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Spears reports.

Having four NBA players on the roster will go a long way toward getting the Bahamas to its goal, but it is a long road to get there.

Mentions
eric gordon.png Eric Gordon Bradley Beal.jpg Bradley Beal kj.jpg Kai Jones Deandre-Ayton.jpg Deandre Ayton