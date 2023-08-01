DeAndre Ayton one of four NBA players suiting up for Bahamas in Olympic qualifying

The Bahamas have a long, hard road to qualify for the Paris Olympics next summer. Because the Bahamas didn’t qualify for the World Cup starting at the end of August, they need to win a qualifying tournament in August to make it to another qualifying tournament next summer.

At least the Bahamas roster is stacked: Deandre Ayton and Eric Gordon (Phoenix Suns), Buddy Hield (Indiana Pacers) and Kai Jones (Charlotte Hornets). Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape had the story.

Deandre Ayton will be proudly representing the Bahamian National Team this summer at the FIBA Olympic Qualifier! 🇧🇸 pic.twitter.com/Va2n5RNS3a — Innovate Sports (@innovatesports) July 31, 2023

The Bahamas has never competed in the Olympics. To do so, it needs to advance out of the tournament this month that includes a traditional power such as Argentina, as well as Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Panama, Uruguay and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Spears reports.

Having four NBA players on the roster will go a long way toward getting the Bahamas to its goal, but it is a long road to get there.