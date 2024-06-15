Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE: Updates, score, news, stats, highlights for NBA Finals Game 4

We are underway in Game 4!!!!

Game Update

6:44 left in the first quarter

Dallas 10, Boston 9

All 10 of the Mavericks points have come in the paint as they have attacked downhill. Boston has started 1-of-6 from 3.

Odds Update

Boston Celtics (-115) vs. Dallas Mavericks (-115)

Spread: Mavericks -1.5 | O/U: 207.5

-----------------------------------------------------------

Pregame, Jason Kidd preached the company line: We’re only thinking about Game 4.

“The talk is, you know, no different than 1, 2 or 3,” Kidd said. “We have a game plan. We’ve got to play faster. We’ve got to guard the three. The series numbers, I think we all understand what that is. So it’s not so much that we are going to harp on that but understanding that we’ve got to play 40 minutes of our best basketball tonight, and that’s what we’re talking about.”

It’s best to focus on just one game because a step back to look at the big picture gets scary:

The Celtics have not lost four straight since May of 2021.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Luka Doncic got a special visitor before Game 3 — Spanish soccer legend Sergio Ramos, currently of Seville (formerly of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid).

Luka had a special visitor and got some gear before Game 4 🏀⚽️ @SergioRamos // #OneForDallas #MFFL pic.twitter.com/fRK0zITMB8 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 14, 2024

If only Doncic could defend like Ramos.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Think Jayson Tatum is ready?

JT hook shot from half 😲



Game 4: 8:30pm/et on ABC (BOS leads 3-0) pic.twitter.com/7JQMGb3nji — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2024

-----------------------------------------------------------

Celtics’ center Kristaps Porzingis will be available for Game 4, but in a “break glass only in case of emergency” situation.

“Yeah, he’s not quite there, but we’re going to make him available,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said pregame. “But we’re only going to use him in very specific instances if necessary.”

Don’t bet on seeing Porzingis out there, but it will be good for the team — and for KP — to have him on the bench. When he played in the first games of this series he was an absolute difference maker with his shooting, floor spacing and rim protection — he was the Celtics hero in Game 1 with 20 points off the bench. He has been out since near the end of Game 2 with a torn medial retinaculum, allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Latest betting odds for Game 4

Boston Celtics (-115) vs. Dallas Mavericks (-105)

Spread: Celtics -1 | O/U: 211

Most bet player props:

Jaylen Brown over 10.5 assists/rebounds (-115)

Jaylen Brown over 4.5 assists (+110)

Payton Pritchard over 3.5 points (+100)

Luka Doncic over 32.5 points (-115)

Kyrie Irving over 24.5 points (-115)

Looking for more betting insights, check out the latest picks from NBC Sports’ Vaughn Dalzell:

NBA Finals Game 4 Best Bets and Player Props: Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks

-----------------------------------------------------------

Jrue Holiday has been masterful through 3 Finals games! 👏



He’s the first player with 100+ minutes, 10+ assists and 0 turnovers over a 3-game span in an NBA Finals series (since TOs were first tracked in 1977-78).



Game 4: Tonight at 8:30pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/xC0WvHPqKe — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2024

-----------------------------------------------------------

If you want a more in-depth preview of Game 4, check out Kurt Helin’s three things to watch in Game 4.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Game 4 preview: Three things to watch for, injury news, odds

-----------------------------------------------------------

Is tonight the night the Boston Celtics win banner No. 18, or do the Dallas Mavericks keep their season alive.

Boston has been clear-and-away the better team and lead the 2024 NBA Finals 3-0, with the Celtics’ depth of talent being the biggest difference (no offense to Jaylen Brown, who looks every bit the Finals MVP). It’s been a rough few games for Mavericks star Luka Doncic, but does he have one magical game in him?

Follow along with this live blog of Game 4 and see if Dallas can send this series back to Boston and prevent the sweep.

NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin will offer his perspective throughout the game and NBC Sports’ Betting Analysts Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick, and Vaughn Dalzell will offer betting insights throughout as well.

Stay tuned throughout Game 4 as NBC Sports brings you the sights, sounds, stats, and betting markets from round four of Luka and Kyrie vs. Jaylen and Jayson.