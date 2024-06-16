Does Klay Thompson unfollowing Golden State on Instagram mean anything?

Klay Thompson is headed to free agency this summer. Golden State and Thompson have gone back and forth on a contract extension since before last season started, but they never found common ground. It just seems weird that their not going to work this out, right? This isn’t the end of the Warriors dynasty, is it?

Klay Thompson has unfollowed the Warriors on Instagram and deleted a lot of posts from the 2022 championship.

Klay Thompson unfollowed the Warriors and removed Warriors content from 2022 championship on his IG 😳 pic.twitter.com/LddtUsEx9E — BrickWrld (@BrickWrld_) June 14, 2024

One of his deleted posts… pic.twitter.com/EtZjPZ1pa6 — BrickWrld (@BrickWrld_) June 14, 2024

Much like any other relationship, unfollowing on social media is a bad sign and points to an impending breakup. It has felt like that could be where Golden State and Thompson were headed all season, especially as Brandin Podziemski (and Moses Moody) grew into Thompson’s role.

Draymond Green doesn’t see it that way, he found it “f****** hilarious” that Thompson unfollowed the Warriors.

“I think that’s comical. I know you all would be wanting like somebody’s feelings to be hurt or something. It ain’t that. Never going to be that.”

Thompson’s future will come down to money and role. Another team looking for shooting and a veteran presence could be willing to offer Thompson more money and a larger role than a Warriors franchise trying to get under the second tax apron (Orlando gets mentioned a lot). With the emergence of Brandin Podziemski plus Moses Moody on the roster, how much are the Warriors willing to pay Thompson, and how much of a step back do they really take without him?

Golden State's play-in exit showed its needs to find a second shot creator next to Stephen Curry — Thompson's former role, but one he can't fill at the same level anymore. Thompson averaged 17.9 points a game shooting 38.7% from 3 last season, he is not the shooter, defender or shot creator he was at the Warriors peak, and Steve Kerr brought him off the bench for a stretch last season.

The night the Warriors’ season ended, Kerr said, “We need Klay back,” but that came after an 0-of-10 shooting night from Thompson. It felt like a sign.

And despite what Green says, Thompson unfollowing the Warriors is another sign they may be at the end of their road together.