 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Round Three
Ailing hip and on-course therapy don’t slow Bryson DeChambeau at U.S. Open
U.S. Open - Round Three
Bryson DeChambeau anything but boring as he takes control of U.S. Open
U.S. Open - Round Three
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Why this is a different Bryson DeChambeau

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_240615.jpg
DeChambeau ‘full package’ on U.S. Open Moving Day
nbc_golf_gcpod_brysoncomparison_240615.jpg
Bryson ‘vastly different’ from 2020 U.S. Open win
nbc_golf_coronapremierround3_240615.jpg
Best shots from Round 3 of the U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Round Three
Ailing hip and on-course therapy don’t slow Bryson DeChambeau at U.S. Open
U.S. Open - Round Three
Bryson DeChambeau anything but boring as he takes control of U.S. Open
U.S. Open - Round Three
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Why this is a different Bryson DeChambeau

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_240615.jpg
DeChambeau ‘full package’ on U.S. Open Moving Day
nbc_golf_gcpod_brysoncomparison_240615.jpg
Bryson ‘vastly different’ from 2020 U.S. Open win
nbc_golf_coronapremierround3_240615.jpg
Best shots from Round 3 of the U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Does Klay Thompson unfollowing Golden State on Instagram mean anything?

  
Published June 15, 2024 09:46 PM
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) warms up before a play-in game against the Sacramento Kings in the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson is headed to free agency this summer. Golden State and Thompson have gone back and forth on a contract extension since before last season started, but they never found common ground. It just seems weird that their not going to work this out, right? This isn’t the end of the Warriors dynasty, is it?

Klay Thompson has unfollowed the Warriors on Instagram and deleted a lot of posts from the 2022 championship.

Much like any other relationship, unfollowing on social media is a bad sign and points to an impending breakup. It has felt like that could be where Golden State and Thompson were headed all season, especially as Brandin Podziemski (and Moses Moody) grew into Thompson’s role.

Draymond Green doesn’t see it that way, he found it “f****** hilarious” that Thompson unfollowed the Warriors.

“I think that’s comical. I know you all would be wanting like somebody’s feelings to be hurt or something. It ain’t that. Never going to be that.”

Thompson’s future will come down to money and role. Another team looking for shooting and a veteran presence could be willing to offer Thompson more money and a larger role than a Warriors franchise trying to get under the second tax apron (Orlando gets mentioned a lot). With the emergence of Brandin Podziemski plus Moses Moody on the roster, how much are the Warriors willing to pay Thompson, and how much of a step back do they really take without him?

Golden State’s play-in exit showed its needs to find a second shot creator next to Stephen Curry — Thompson’s former role, but one he can’t fill at the same level anymore. Thompson averaged 17.9needts a game shooting 38.7% from 3 last season, he has —Thompson’s NBA, but he is not the shooter, defender or shot creator he was at the Warriors peak , and Steve Kerr brought him off the bench for a stretch last season.

The night the Warriors’ season ended, Kerr said, “We need Klay back,” but that came after an 0-of-10 shooting night from Thompson. It felt like a sign.

And despite what Green says, Thompson unfollowing the Warriors is another sign they may be at the end of their road together.

Mentions
Klay Thompson.png Klay Thompson Stephen Curry.png Stephen Curry Draymond Green.png Draymond Green Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors