Spurs vs. Pistons predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 23

The Spurs (40-16) and Pistons (42-13) meet in Detroit for the first matchup of the season. San Antonio and Detroit are both 2-0 in the second half of the season and enter on some of the longest winning streaks in the NBA.

The Pistons are on a five-game winning streak having beat the Hornets, Bulls, Raptors, and Knicks twice. Detroit is 7-1 in February and have the best overall record in the NBA this season. The Pistons rank third in offensive efficiency, second in defensive efficiency, and eighth in true shooting percentage this month. Detroit has three games remaining this month against the Spurs, Thunder, and Cavaliers.

San Antonio is on an eight-game winning streak and currently undefeated in the month of February. All eight wins have come by at least 9 points as the Spurs have dominated opponents. San Antonio has the second-best offensive rating in February, the fourth-best defensively, and second-best true shooting percentage. This is the firs game of three games in four days for San Antonio. The two teams meet again for the final time on March 5 in San Antonio.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Spurs at Pistons

Date: Monday, February 23, 2026

Monday, February 23, 2026 Time: 7PM EST

7PM EST Site: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena City: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: Spurs at Pistons

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (-118), San Antonio Spurs (-102)

Detroit Pistons (-118), San Antonio Spurs (-102) Spread: Pistons -1.5

Pistons -1.5 Total: 232.5 points

This game opened Pistons -1.5 with the Total set at 232.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Spurs at Pistons

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Duncan Robinson

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Stephon Castle

SF Devin Vassell

PF Julian Champagnie

C Victor Wembanyama

Injury Report: Spurs at Pistons

Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Stewart (suspended) is OUT for tonight’s game

San Antonio Spurs

Mason Plumlee (groin) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(groin) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Lindy Waters III (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game David Jones Garcia (ankle) is listed as OUT for the remainder of the season

Important stats, trends and insights: Spurs at Pistons





Detroit is 30-25 ATS, ranking 7th-best

Detroit is 30-24-1 to the Under, ranking 9th-best

Detroit is 16-11 to the Under as the home team, ranking 10th-best

Detroit is 14-13 ATS as the home team

Detroit is 11-12 ATS as the home favorite

San Antonio is 31-24-2, ranking 5th-best

San Antonio is 15-12-1 ATS as the road team

San Antonio is 8-5 ATS as the road underdog

San Antonio is 33-24 to the Under, ranking 7th-best

San Antonio is 16-12 to the Under as the road team, ranking 8th-best

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Spurs +1.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Spurs +1.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 232.5

