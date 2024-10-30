Denver wins second straight OT game behind huge Jokic triple-double, 22 points from Westbrook

Season-opening losses to the Thunder and Clippers seemed to confirm all the off-season worries about this Denver Nuggets team.

While the Nuggets are now 2-2, needing overtime to beat both Toronto and Brooklyn does nothing to ease those concerns. Fortunately for Denver, it still has Nikola Jokic and he was able to carry the team on Tuesday night with a ridiculous 29 point, 18 rebound, 16 assist performance — only Oscar Robertson has hit those numbers before.

JOKER BEING JOKER 😳



🃏 29 PTS

🃏 18 REB

🃏 16 AST



Joins Oscar Robertson (2x) as the only players in NBA history to reach this stat line! pic.twitter.com/p9AJPLWH8I — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2024

In four games this season, Jokic has two triple-doubles and scored 40+ points in the other two. He has picked right up from his MVP season.

Denver also got its best game from Russell Westbrook, who scored 22 points on 5-of-12 shooting (getting to the line 10 times) in this one.

None of that erases the concerns about the Nuggets, who have a middle-of-the-pack offense this season and a worse-than-that defense. However, they have a soft schedule coming up the next couple of weeks and if they can take care of business things will look much better in the Mile High City.

