Denver wins second straight OT game behind huge Jokic triple-double, 22 points from Westbrook

  
Published October 30, 2024 12:12 AM
Denver Nuggets v Brooklyn Nets

BROOKLYN, NY - OCTOBER 29: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets high fives during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on October 29, 2024 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Season-opening losses to the Thunder and Clippers seemed to confirm all the off-season worries about this Denver Nuggets team.

While the Nuggets are now 2-2, needing overtime to beat both Toronto and Brooklyn does nothing to ease those concerns. Fortunately for Denver, it still has Nikola Jokic and he was able to carry the team on Tuesday night with a ridiculous 29 point, 18 rebound, 16 assist performance — only Oscar Robertson has hit those numbers before.

In four games this season, Jokic has two triple-doubles and scored 40+ points in the other two. He has picked right up from his MVP season.

Denver also got its best game from Russell Westbrook, who scored 22 points on 5-of-12 shooting (getting to the line 10 times) in this one.

None of that erases the concerns about the Nuggets, who have a middle-of-the-pack offense this season and a worse-than-that defense. However, they have a soft schedule coming up the next couple of weeks and if they can take care of business things will look much better in the Mile High City.

