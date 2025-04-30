Timberwolves vs. Lakers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for April 30

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Preview

It’s Wednesday, April 30, and the Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33) and Los Angeles Lakers (50-32) are all set to square off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

It’s do or die for the Los Angeles Lakers tonight. They are down 3-1 in the series, and a loss tonight would eliminate them from the playoffs in the first round.

Only 13 teams in the NBA’s history have overcome a 3-1 series

deficit. The last team to do so was the Denver Nuggets in the 2020 Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Timberwolves are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Lakers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers live today

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Crypto.com Arena

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Lakers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Timberwolves (+188), Lakers (-228)

Spread: Lakers -5.5

Over/Under: 209 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 103.55, and the Lakers 106.41.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Timberwolves vs. Lakers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards taking the Lakers -5.5...

Thomas: “I don’t have a great analytical reason for this bet and can’t find enough value to place it. However, my gut tells me the Lakers come out strong and get this series to 3-2 when they head back to Minnesota. The Lakers have two of the most clutch players in the history of the NBA. Losing this series 4-1 would be an embarrassment to the organization and LeBron James.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Lakers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 209.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Lakers on Wednesday

The Timberwolves have won 13 of their last 20 road games

The Lakers’ last 4 games at home versus the Timberwolves have stayed under the Total

The Timberwolves have gone 23-20 on the road against the spread this season

The Timberwolves have covered in 23 of their 43 road games this season

