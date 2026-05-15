Yankees vs Mets Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 15
All eyes will be on the Subway series between the New York Yankees (27-17) and New York Mets (18-25) this weekend. Last year, the two teams split the season series 3-3.
The Yankees enter on a cold streak. New York is 1-5 in the last six games and 2-6 in the past eight. The Yankees have been outscored 19-14 in the past six games. It’s the worst stretch of the season for the Yankees as they enter the Subway series. This will be the seventh-straight road game for the Yankees and despite the losing skid, New York’s pitching staff ranks first in ERA on the road (2.80) and second in OBA (.209).
The Mets are coming off a three-game series sweep of the Tigers and 7-3 over the last 10 games. New York is 8-4 this month and starting to make up ground on their early slump. In May, the Mets are hitting .226 (23rd) and 12 home runs (tied 13th), but it’s been about the pitching staff. The Mets’ pitchers own a 2.67 ERA (4th) and have 117 strikeouts (tied 5th) and the 7th-ranked OBA (.213).
Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
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Game details & how to watch Yankees at Mets
- Date: Friday, May 15, 2026
- Time: 7:10 PM EST
- Site: Citi Field
- City: Flushing Yard, NY
- Network/Streaming: Apple TV
Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.
Odds for the Yankees at the Mets
The latest odds as of Friday:
- Moneyline: New York Yankees (-157), New York Mets (+130)
- Spread: Mets +1.5 (-143), Yankees -1.5 (+119)
- Total: 7.0
Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Mets
- Friday’s pitching matchup (May 15): Clay Holmes vs. Cam Schlittler
- Yankees: Cam Schlittler
2026 stats: 53.1 IP, 5-1, 1.35 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 59 Ks, 9 BB
- Mets: Clay Holmes
2026 Stats: 48.1 IP, 4-3, 1.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 37 Ks, 16 BB
Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!
- The Yankees’ Aaron Judge is hitting .268 with 42 hits and 97 total bases over 157 at-bats
- The Yankees’ Trent Grisham is hitting .175 with 24 hits and 28 strikeouts over 137 at-bats
- The Mets’ Juan Soto is hitting .269 with 28 hits and 49 total bases over 104 at-bats
- The Mets’ Bo Bichette is hitting .218 with 38 hits and 33 strikeouts over 174 at-bats
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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Mets
- The Yankees are 24-20 ATS this season
- The Mets are 17-26 ATS this season
- The Yankees are 24-18-2 to the Under this season
- The Mets are 24-16-3 to the Under this season, ranking first in the MLB
- The Yankees are 12-12 ATS on the road and 17-6-1 to the Under, ranking first in the MLB
- The Mets are 7-14 ATS at home and 10-9-2 to the Over
- The Mets are 3-0 and on the ML as a home underdog, one of three undefeated teams
If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!
Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Mets
Rotoworld Bet Best Bet
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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Yankees and the Mets.
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Mets on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Mets at +1.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 7.0
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