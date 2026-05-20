Current MXGP points leader Lucas Coenen and brother Sacha Coenen to race at Thunder Valley

PulpMX’s Steve Matthes reports that Lucas and Sacha Coenen will travel to the United States to race in Round 3 of the Pro Motocross season, Round 20 of the SuperMotocross World Championship, at Thunder Valley Raceway in Lakewood, Colorado.

Lucas is currently leading the 450 class in MXGP on the strength of victories in Almonte, Spain, and Sardinia, Italy, through the first five rounds. His twin brother, Sacha, is second in the 250 division with one victory in Trentino, Italy.

Thunder Valley falls during an off-week for the MXGP series.

This will be the first time the brothers have raced in SuperMotocross competition, although they competed for Team Belgium in last year’s Motocross of Nations at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.