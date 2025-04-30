Warriors vs. Rockets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for April 30

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Preview

It’s Wednesday, April 30, and the Golden State Warriors (48-34) and Houston Rockets (52-30) are all set to square off from Toyota Center in Houston.

The Rockets find themselves in a 3-1 series deficit. They will look to make the series 3-2 when they head back to California.

The Warriors are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 3, while the Rockets have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Warriors vs. Rockets live today

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Toyota Center

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: TNT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Warriors vs. Rockets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Warriors (+160), Rockets (-192)

Spread: Rockets -4.5

Over/Under: 204 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 101.13, and the Rockets 103.48.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Warriors vs. Rockets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on Tari Eason under 8.5 points...

Thomas: “Eason has gone under in three of this series’s four games. His utilization

is down from the first. With his minutes dwindling and his usage falling, this number is one that I have to play.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Rockets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 204.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. Rockets on Wednesday

The Warriors have won five of their last seven games, while the Rockets have lost six in seven

Each of the Warriors’ last four road games with the Rockets have stayed under the Total

The Warriors have covered the Spread in four of their last five games as an underdog

The Warriors have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Southwest Division teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)