Gloria Allred is representing the family of girl involved in Josh Giddey’s case

  
Published December 4, 2023 05:33 PM
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder

Nov 1, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Gloria Allred is representing the family of the girl with whom Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is accused of having an improper relationship, the famed attorney confirmed Monday.

Allred has been an advocate for women in cases against powerful men and celebrities for decades. She did not elaborate in an e-mail response, saying: “We have no comment.”

TMZ Sports first reported Allred’s connection with the case.

Last week, the Newport Beach, California, police department said its detectives are conducting an investigation. Before that, the NBA announced it was investigating.

In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user last month said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated.

Giddey, an Australian, turned 21 in October. He and the Thunder have declined to comment on the situation so far.

Giddey is averaging 12 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for an Oklahoma City team that is off to a 13-6 start, second-best in the Western Conference. He has started all four games since the accusations were made, but played a season-low 17 minutes in Saturday’s win at Dallas.

Giddey was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 draft and was named to the All-Rookie second team during the 2021-22 season. Last season, he averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. At this year’s World Cup, he averaged a team-high 19.4 points for an Australia team that went 3-2.

---

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

