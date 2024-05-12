 Skip navigation
Victor Wembanyama explained dark matter during his Rookie of the Year press conference

  
Published May 12, 2024 12:24 PM
Victor Wembanyama 2024 Rookie of the Year Event

San Antonio TX, - May 11, 2024: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs participates in a Rookie of the Year event at Scobee Education Center & Planetarium on May 11, 2024 at Scobee Education Center & Planetarium San Antonio Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama doesn’t just affect the gravity of a basketball court, he understands gravity in space — he really is an alien.

Before sitting down with the media this weekend to talk about his Rookie of the Year award, Wembanyama hung out with and spoke to some area children at a San Antonio Education Center & Planetarium. When asked what he talked to the students about, he answered, “Dark matter.” Then he proceeded to explain the concept to reporters.

“Dark matter is a mass we can’t see, but we know is there because it has influence on gravitational pulls and the speed of gravitational orbits in every galaxy. It’s presence inside galaxies is five times higher than regular matter, so it’s a huge mystery. We can’t see it. We can’t observe it, but we can observe its influence. This is dark matter.”

When LeBron James called Wembanyama an alien, he wasn’t kidding — and you have to love that Nike is leaning into it.

In addition to teaching reporters about space and hanging with children, Wembanyama also recorded a video — written by him, not a PR team — thanking the San Antonio fans.

The future is going to be fun in San Antonio.

Mentions
Victor-Wembanyama.jpg Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs