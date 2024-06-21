Highlights from Celtics championship parade: Tatum takes shot at Miami

It was a party in Boston.

The streets were filled with Celtics faithful cheering on the team during a championship parade — the first one in 16 years — with Duck Boats rolling through the heart of the city. And there were plenty of memorable moments — like Jayson Tatum taking a dig at Miami during pre-parade interviews.

Jayson Tatum trolls Miami before the parade 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/RFtlL88T6L — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

Here are some other highlights from the ride.

LET THE PARADE BEGIN! 🏆🍀@jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/Iwl2ehsMMY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

Mazzulla's son is breaking it DOWN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/6eWTnSQrXt — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

Sam Hauser taking off his shirt 💀💀💀



Now it's a party pic.twitter.com/Pd8hZqAUnf — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

Derrick White is a man for the fans 🙌



He's tossing beers off his duck boat 😂 pic.twitter.com/IniHWXUVDO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

Jaylen Brown kept his receipts and wore a “state your sources” shirt.

Fans going CRAZY for @FCHWPO 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vnfBSYRvVZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024