Highlights from Celtics championship parade: Tatum takes shot at Miami

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
Reds, Brewers, Nationals are on pace to post highest stolen-base totals of any MLB team since 1990s
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
2024 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 5): Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston powering Indiana Fever
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Practice
What did Christopher Bell say about who is replacing Martin Truex Jr. next year?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lexithompsonintv_240621.jpg
Thompson not sweating back 9 in even-par KPMG Rd 2
nbc_golf_lpga_schmelzelintv_240621.jpg
Schmelzel capitalizes on conditions in KPMG Rd. 2
nbc_nas_blaneyintv_240621.jpg
Blaney, Hassler explain road to Cup win at Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
Reds, Brewers, Nationals are on pace to post highest stolen-base totals of any MLB team since 1990s
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
2024 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 5): Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston powering Indiana Fever
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Practice
What did Christopher Bell say about who is replacing Martin Truex Jr. next year?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lexithompsonintv_240621.jpg
Thompson not sweating back 9 in even-par KPMG Rd 2
nbc_golf_lpga_schmelzelintv_240621.jpg
Schmelzel capitalizes on conditions in KPMG Rd. 2
nbc_nas_blaneyintv_240621.jpg
Blaney, Hassler explain road to Cup win at Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Highlights from Celtics championship parade: Tatum takes shot at Miami

  
Published June 21, 2024 02:53 PM
2024 Boston Celtics Championship Parade

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 21: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates with the Larry O’Brien Trophy during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by China Wong/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

It was a party in Boston.

The streets were filled with Celtics faithful cheering on the team during a championship parade — the first one in 16 years — with Duck Boats rolling through the heart of the city. And there were plenty of memorable moments — like Jayson Tatum taking a dig at Miami during pre-parade interviews.

Here are some other highlights from the ride.

Jaylen Brown kept his receipts and wore a “state your sources” shirt.

Mentions
Jaylen Brown.png Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum.png Jayson Tatum Sam Hauser.png Sam Hauser Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics