Highlights from Celtics championship parade: Tatum takes shot at Miami
It was a party in Boston.
The streets were filled with Celtics faithful cheering on the team during a championship parade — the first one in 16 years — with Duck Boats rolling through the heart of the city. And there were plenty of memorable moments — like Jayson Tatum taking a dig at Miami during pre-parade interviews.
Jayson Tatum trolls Miami before the parade 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/RFtlL88T6L— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024
Here are some other highlights from the ride.
LET THE PARADE BEGIN! 🏆🍀@jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/Iwl2ehsMMY— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024
Mazzulla's son is breaking it DOWN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/6eWTnSQrXt— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024
Sam Hauser taking off his shirt 💀💀💀— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024
Now it's a party pic.twitter.com/Pd8hZqAUnf
Derrick White is a man for the fans 🙌— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024
He's tossing beers off his duck boat 😂 pic.twitter.com/IniHWXUVDO
Jaylen Brown kept his receipts and wore a “state your sources” shirt.
Fans going CRAZY for @FCHWPO 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vnfBSYRvVZ— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024
Paul Pierce is living it up 😂🍀 pic.twitter.com/voSpgYdbjs— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024