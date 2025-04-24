Cavaliers vs. Heat Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 26

It’s Saturday, April 26, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (64-18) and Miami Heat (37-45) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

Cleveland won Game 2 at home, 121-113, after a 21-point blowout win over Miami in Game 1. The series goes back to Miami for Game 3 in an attempt to slow down Donovan Mitchell who scored 30 points in both games. Tyler Herro led Game 2 with 33 points and will be relied on heavily to avoid a sweep.

The Cavaliers are currently 30-11 on the road with a point differential of 10, while the Heat have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. Heat live today

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Cavaliers (-246), Heat (+200)

Spread: Cavaliers -6.5

Over/Under: 214 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 109.31, and the Heat 105.92.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Cavaliers vs. Heat game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Cavaliers 1Q Team Total Under 27.5:

“Last season, Cleveland went 1-5 on the road in the playoffs and cracked 100 points once in those contests (the only win). While they have been a tank in the regular season this year, there is still no telling if they will look like the same Cavaliers in the first road playoff game this time around.

The Cavaliers scored 21, 23, and 25 points in the first round at Orlando last year and 28 or more in three at Boston. With Miami’s tempo and style of play, I like this to be a low-scoring first quarter, so I’ll fade the Cavaliers First Quarter Team Total and take the Under 27.5.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 214.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Heat on Saturday

The Cavaliers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

The Cavaliers’ last 3 matchups against Eastern Conference teams have gone over the Total

The Heat are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a home underdog

The Heat have covered in their last 4 games as a home underdog

