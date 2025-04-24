Alijah Arenas, a five-star recruit committed to USC next season, in coma after car accident

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day One
Zurich Classic leaders Isaiah Salinda, Kevin Velo go so low they forget where they are
GOLF: APR 24 LPGA The Chevron Championship
Chevron Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings from the LPGA’s first major
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round One
Nelly Korda practices with different putter after opening in 77 at Chevron title defense

Top Clips

nbc_golf_moorechip_250424.jpg
Moore birdies from no man’s land at Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_basketballtalk_250425.jpg
Higgs bets he will dunk basketball in a few years
nbc_smx_nxtbets_250424.jpg
Webb a slight underdog to Sexton for Pittsburgh

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day One
Zurich Classic leaders Isaiah Salinda, Kevin Velo go so low they forget where they are
GOLF: APR 24 LPGA The Chevron Championship
Chevron Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings from the LPGA’s first major
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round One
Nelly Korda practices with different putter after opening in 77 at Chevron title defense

Top Clips

nbc_golf_moorechip_250424.jpg
Moore birdies from no man’s land at Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_basketballtalk_250425.jpg
Higgs bets he will dunk basketball in a few years
nbc_smx_nxtbets_250424.jpg
Webb a slight underdog to Sexton for Pittsburgh

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Alijah Arenas, a five-star recruit committed to USC next season, in coma after car accident

  
Published April 24, 2025 06:37 PM
High School Basketball: McDonalds All American Boys Game

Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Alijah Arenas (16) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game McDonald’s All American East at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

Alijah Arenas — a five-star recruit committed to USC next season, and the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas — has been put into an induced coma as he recovers from an automobile accident early Thursday morning.

Arenas is in stable condition and did not suffer any broken bones, reports Shams Charania of ESPN, who broke the story. The vehicle was “ablaze” when the fire department arrived on the scene, reports TMZ. Here are the details on the accident, via ESPN:

According to a Los Angeles Fire Department public information officer, officials responded to a call at 4:55 a.m. after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a tree/fire hydrant with fire involved. The LAFD did not identify the person involved but said that the 18-year-old driver was out of the vehicle and that he was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Arenas is the No. 10-ranked recruit in the class of 2025 by 24/7 Sports, and with that projects as a potential future first-round pick in a future NBA draft. He is a 6'6" wing with a 7-foot wingspan. He played his high school ball at Chatsworth High School in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, and is considered a late bloomer with a high upside.