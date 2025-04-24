Alijah Arenas, a five-star recruit committed to USC next season, in coma after car accident

Alijah Arenas — a five-star recruit committed to USC next season, and the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas — has been put into an induced coma as he recovers from an automobile accident early Thursday morning.

Arenas is in stable condition and did not suffer any broken bones, reports Shams Charania of ESPN, who broke the story. The vehicle was “ablaze” when the fire department arrived on the scene, reports TMZ. Here are the details on the accident, via ESPN:

According to a Los Angeles Fire Department public information officer, officials responded to a call at 4:55 a.m. after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a tree/fire hydrant with fire involved. The LAFD did not identify the person involved but said that the 18-year-old driver was out of the vehicle and that he was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

ALIJAH ARENAS UPDATE: Arenas was in an accident driving a Cyber Truck. It caught on fire, and he inhaled a lot of smoke. According to sources, this was the reason for induced coma (protocol for smoke inhalation).



Arenas suffered no major bodily injuries. https://t.co/X8EGFaVG74 — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) April 24, 2025

Arenas is the No. 10-ranked recruit in the class of 2025 by 24/7 Sports, and with that projects as a potential future first-round pick in a future NBA draft. He is a 6'6" wing with a 7-foot wingspan. He played his high school ball at Chatsworth High School in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, and is considered a late bloomer with a high upside.