NBA Trade Rumors 2025-26: Jonathan Kuminga demands trade, Ja Morant eyes Miami, more

With just a few weeks until the Feb. 5 trade deadline, there is a lot of trade talk smoke but a few fires as well. Here is the latest on some of the key names.

Jonathan Kuminga

As of today (Jan. 15), Jonathan Kuminga can be traded — and he has demanded as much, reports Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of ESPN.

Kuminga demanding a trade is like a sixth grader saying they like KPop Demon Hunters — everyone already assumed that that was the case.

What we know is that a deal is not imminent. Part of the issue is that Steve Kerr barely playing Kuminga this season — he has not touched the court in 13 games — has damaged the Warriors’ leverage. While the Warriors are posturing that they could just hold on to Kuminga into the summer when he becomes an expiring contract that would interest more teams, nobody thinks they are actually going to do that, something echoed by a report at The Athletic.

Sacramento, which has long had a fascination with Kuminga and his potential, remains in the mix for his services, but the offer of Malik Monk and a top-12 protected first-round pick put on the table last summer is no longer available, reports The Athletic (Monk’s trade value is up, Kuminga’s down since that offer). The ESPN story also mentions Dallas as a potential landing spot.

The Golden State Warriors have spoken with the Lakers, who have some interest in Kuminga, reports The Athletic. However, there isn’t much traction there (Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber for Kuminga works under the CBA, but the Warriors want players who can help them win now and may shrug at that offer; why would the Lakers trade anything of real value to take a flier on if Kuminga can fit next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves?).

The key is that Golden State does not want to take back long-term money or bad contracts in any deal, but they want players who can help now. That said, the Warriors may ultimately have to take a deal they don’t love, as it is clear both sides are more than ready to move on, something Tony Jones discusses at The Athletic. He also gets into why Kuminga and Warriors coach Steve Kerr have just never been on the same page.

“There are multiple reasons that Golden State can’t wait to get him out of the building. He doesn’t want to be a role player. He wants to be a star, which is understandable because that’s how you get paid a boatload of money. But his self-awareness in that sense is nonexistent.

“He’s not a ball-in-hand player. At this point in his career, he’s a power forward who can make some shots and put the ball on the floor to attack closeouts. Kerr wants him to put his athleticism to use and play off the gravity Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler create. Attack gaps. Move without the ball. Finish at the rim. Most importantly, defend with energy. He doesn’t do those things, and that’s fine. What he needs to understand is that the Warriors wouldn’t stop him from doing those things if he proved he could do them. He hasn’t, and he has not come to grips with that.”

The team that trades for Kuminga is essentially betting on the 6'7" wing’s athleticism and potential breaking through in a different system — that he can consistently be the guy who (as Charania noted) averaged 24.3 points on 55.6% shooting in the final four games of the Warriors’ second-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last May. The team that trades for him can either pick up the player option for next year and see how things fit, or work out a new deal (which would likely be shorter because he has to prove himself).

Ja Morant

It’s the worst-kept secret in the league at this point: Ja Morant wants to go to Miami, something that’s been reported multiple times in multiple places. You can add to that the report that Morant purchased a house in Miami to the list of reasons this might happen (although a number of players not with the Heat have offseason homes in the city).

Miami and Memphis have had “preliminary discussions,” but talks have “not escalated,” reports Anthony Chiang at The Miami Herald.

Morant and his team of advisors are meeting in Europe this week (where the Grizzlies are for games in Berlin and London) to discuss the situation and a path forward. Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko explained why Morant and his camp are pushing for Miami.

“The Heat have historically been regarded as one of the NBA’s most detail-oriented and structured organizations, a major aspect of development that appeals to Morant, who has missed 34 games due to various suspensions. Morant also has a deep respect for Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, who also runs Team USA; Morant desires to represent his country in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Miami’s veteran presence is an additional selling point and something Morant craves.”

Two thoughts on the Heat and Morant, both discussed here before. First, Miami is not giving up much of anything to take this roll of the dice on Morant. The trade will certainly include Terry Rozier’s contract (while he remains out and under federal indictment), and could include Simone Fontecchio or Davion Mitchel, and maybe a pick. Or it could be Rozier and Tyler Herro for Morant and Ty Jerome. The question is, are those deals palatable to the Heat?

Second, regarding Heat culture — it is not changing. Players come in and fit with it or flame out and get traded again (or let go). Morant would have to prove he can fit in, the system is not bending to him.

This whole saga still gives off the vibe that Memphis has a trade it can fall back on, it’s just trying to find a better one. Toronto remains a team to watch, with Immanuel Quickley’s salary being the big key, reports Marc Stein at The Stein Line.

Anthony Davis

The odd saga of Anthony Davis and reports of hand surgery on Wednesday — an ESPN report he was getting surgery, which Davis instantly denied, and the Mavericks coming out later in the day and saying he wouldn’t get surgery but would get re-evaluated in six weeks — raised a few eyebrows around the league for this reason:

It sounded like someone was pulling the levers to make sure Davis would be traded before the deadline.

Which brings us to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, who said on the Hoop Collective podcast that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, is working hard to get the big man out of Dallas and to a new home before Feb. 5.

“It is very clear that Rich Paul, who represents Anthony Davis, wants Anthony Davis traded before the deadline — and why would he want that? Because he believes it’s in his best business interest. Because he has taken a ‘We’ll see’ from the Mavericks regarding an extension as a ‘no’. And there are teams where clearly Rich Paul considers it likely that AD would get the kind of extension that he’s looking for when he becomes eligible in August.

“The Mavericks were going to explore the trade market regardless and they have been. This is ongoing. They do not feel like they have to trade Anthony Davis. They are telling me and anybody who will listen that they’re not trading AD just to make a deal... They are insistent that they will only make a deal that makes sense for them. And what exactly that threshold is, there’s not clarity on that. But it’s some combination of draft compensation, promising young talent, and financial relief in the form of expiring salaries.

“‘Rich Paul is not going to bully us.’ That is a direct quote from a member of the Mavericks organization... A third source: [Owner Patrick Dumont] has no problem going into next year and seeing, with a healthy Kyrie [Irving] and a healthy AD, alongside Cooper Flagg, and seeing what it looks like.”

Dumont realized too late the mistake he made with the Luka Dončić trade — maybe not the “why would you trade him?” part, but the part about opening the process to the market, being patient, and dealing from a position of strength. He’s learned his lesson and is applying it to the Davis trade process.

An Anthony Davis trade still feels like it will be part of a blockbuster offseason of trades, but not at the deadline.

Other trade rumors

• While Michael Porter Jr. is considered the player most likely to be traded at the deadline, the Brooklyn Nets did some negotiating through the media with Brian Lewis of the New York Post reporting that Brooklyn is willing to be patient waiting for the right deal, and that includes holding on to him past the deadline. Everyone is posturing right now, as we get closer to the Feb. 5 deadline the trade offers will get much more real.

• Golden State has been linked to Michael Porter Jr., but the sides haven’t spoken in more than a month, and there’s not a lot of interest there from the Warriors, reports Shams Charania and Anthony Slater at ESPN.

• The Warriors do have interest in Trey Murphy III, but the Pelicans continue to rebuff calls for him or Herbert Jones at the deadline.

• Indiana is in the market for a big man and has called Atlanta about Onyeka Okongwu, Dallas about Daniel Gafford, the LA Clippers about Ivica Zubac of the LA Clippers and New Orleans about Yves Missi, Marc Stein reports.

• The Orlando Magic are calling teams looking to trade backup point guard Tyus Jones for second-round draft capital, Stein says at The Stein Line. While Jones has not fit as hoped with the Magic, he might be a very good roll of the dice by another team.