Knicks’ Jalen Brunson out Thursday vs. Warriors after rolling ankle, leaving game Wednesday

Jalen Brunson is listed as out on Thursday night when the Knicks travel to the Bay Area for their one game at the Chase Center this season against the Warriors.

That comes one day after Brunson tweaked his ankle five minutes into the game against the Kings. He went back to the locker room, not to return the rest of the night.

Jalen Brunson goes to locker room after fall pic.twitter.com/WqQyjWIb7e — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 15, 2026

The good news is the Knicks have listed Brunson as day-to-day with a sprained ankle. He was not expected to miss extended time, as Brunson was seen by reporters after the game in Sacramento walking without a boot on his ankle and no limp.

Brunson is averaging 28.2 points and 6.1 assists a game, shooting 38.8% from 3-point range this season. He is the heart of the Knicks’ top-five offense and will almost certainly be named an All-Star Game starter when those are announced next week.

Mitchell Robinson also will be out against the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back.

