Knicks’ Jalen Brunson out Thursday vs. Warriors after rolling ankle, leaving game Wednesday

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Oregon vs Indiana
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Jets pick as QB Dante Moore returns to Oregon, Fernando Mendoza No. 1 to Raiders
Carson Beck
Carson Beck’s college career set to end when Miami faces Indiana in College Football Playoff finale
Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw not quite done pitching, will play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic

Top Clips

nbc_nba_blackdunk_260115.jpeg
Black throws down insane dunk over four defenders
nbc_roto_miavindv3_260115.jpg
Take the over on Beck’s total pass attempts vs. IU
nbc_roto_hunterhenry_250115.jpg
Henry an ‘unsung hero’ in Patriots’ passing attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Oregon vs Indiana
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Jets pick as QB Dante Moore returns to Oregon, Fernando Mendoza No. 1 to Raiders
Carson Beck
Carson Beck’s college career set to end when Miami faces Indiana in College Football Playoff finale
Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw not quite done pitching, will play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic

Top Clips

nbc_nba_blackdunk_260115.jpeg
Black throws down insane dunk over four defenders
nbc_roto_miavindv3_260115.jpg
Take the over on Beck’s total pass attempts vs. IU
nbc_roto_hunterhenry_250115.jpg
Henry an ‘unsung hero’ in Patriots’ passing attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson out Thursday vs. Warriors after rolling ankle, leaving game Wednesday

  
Published January 15, 2026 04:55 PM

Jalen Brunson is listed as out on Thursday night when the Knicks travel to the Bay Area for their one game at the Chase Center this season against the Warriors.

That comes one day after Brunson tweaked his ankle five minutes into the game against the Kings. He went back to the locker room, not to return the rest of the night.

The good news is the Knicks have listed Brunson as day-to-day with a sprained ankle. He was not expected to miss extended time, as Brunson was seen by reporters after the game in Sacramento walking without a boot on his ankle and no limp.

Brunson is averaging 28.2 points and 6.1 assists a game, shooting 38.8% from 3-point range this season. He is the heart of the Knicks’ top-five offense and will almost certainly be named an All-Star Game starter when those are announced next week.

Mitchell Robinson also will be out against the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back.

Mentions
NYK_Brunson_Jalen copy.jpg Jalen Brunson