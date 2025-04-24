Knicks, Sixers will play preseason games in Abu Dhabi next October

The NBA is set to return to the United Arab Emirates for the Abu Dhabi Games 2025 this October.

Specifically, the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers are headed over there for a pair of preseason games, the league announced on Thursday.

it’s official: we’re heading to Abu Dhabi for a special preseason matchup ✈️#NBAinAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/1PUHVG2Rg5 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 24, 2025

The NBA is sending some of its biggest stars to the Middle East with this pairing: Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey. Those stars will play in games broadcast live in the UAE and to more than 200 countries around the globe.

This will be the fourth consecutive year the league has held a preseason game in Abu Dhabi, last season, the Celtics and Nuggets played two games. This matchup is not the only overseas NBA preseason game, the Nets and Suns will be playing in Macao, China, on Oct. 10 and 12.