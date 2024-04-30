 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels
Former MVP Mike Trout needs surgery on torn meniscus, Angels hope he can return this season
Carson Beck
2025 Way-Too-Early NFL Mock Draft
weir_1920_presidentscup22_presser.jpg
Mike Weir to host International team dinner for Presidents Cup hopefuls

Top Clips

nbc_bte_horsefades_240430.jpg
How to determine Kentucky Derby betting fades
nbc_golf_gt_aonnext10swing5_240430__771928.jpg
Lowry enjoys big weekend for Aon Next 10 standings
nbc_golf_gt_allisencorpuzintv_240430.jpg
Corpuz: Last year’s USWO win still sinking in

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels
Former MVP Mike Trout needs surgery on torn meniscus, Angels hope he can return this season
Carson Beck
2025 Way-Too-Early NFL Mock Draft
weir_1920_presidentscup22_presser.jpg
Mike Weir to host International team dinner for Presidents Cup hopefuls

Top Clips

nbc_bte_horsefades_240430.jpg
How to determine Kentucky Derby betting fades
nbc_golf_gt_aonnext10swing5_240430__771928.jpg
Lowry enjoys big weekend for Aon Next 10 standings
nbc_golf_gt_allisencorpuzintv_240430.jpg
Corpuz: Last year’s USWO win still sinking in

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Injury updates: Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis officially out for Game 5, reportedly to miss weeks

  
Published April 30, 2024 07:21 PM
Boston Celtics (102) Vs. Miami Heat (88) At Kaseya Center

Miami, FL - April 29: Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis walks off the court with an injury in the second quarter. (Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Boston Globe via Getty Images

Injuries continue to dramatically change the course of the 2024 NBA playoffs, here’s an update on some key ones.

• Kristaps Porzingis officially out for Game 5, reportedly will be more like weeks

The good news: Kristaps Porzingis’ injury is not nearly as bad as it looked when it happened.

The bad news: It’s still a calf strain that will keep Porzingis out of Game 5 and likely much longer.

If the words “soleus strain” sound familiar, that’s because it’s the same injury that has kept Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the entire Bucks vs. Pacers series. That should give us some idea of how long Porzingis will be out, it is considered a 2-3 week recovery window (depending on the severity). This means Boston likely will be without Porzingis for much of the next round against the winner of the Orlando or Cleveland series (currently tied 2-2).

Expect a lot more Al Horford and some Luke Kornet in KP’s absence.

• Knicks’ Bogdanovic to undergo foot, wrist surgeries, out for playoffs

Bojan Bogdanovic — the scoring punch part of the Knicks’ bench rotation against the 76ers — is out for the playoffs following a foot injury that will require surgery.

Bogdanovic suffered the injury in the third quarter of Game 4 when he was chasing a loose ball, as was the 76ers’ Nicolas Batum, and when Batum dove for the ball he landed on Bogdanovic’s leg. The Knicks forward limped off the court not to return in Game 4 and now is done for the postseason. Bogdanovic had been playing through what was described as a sprained wrist, but an MRI revealed damage there and he will also undergo wrist surgery this offseason.

Bogdanovic is under contract for one more season in New York at $19 million.

Luka Doncic has sprained knee but will play in Game 5; Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers

As he was for Game 4, Kawhi Leonard will be out for the Clippers in a critical Game 5 against the Mavericks due to knee inflammation. Leonard played in Game 2 but said later his knee didn’t respond as hoped. He limped through Game 3 but sat out for Game 4 — the Clippers have won the two games Leonard has sat out.

The Mavericks Luka Doncic has a sprained knee, the team announced, but he will play in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Mentions
Luka Doncic.png Luka Doncic Kristaps Porzingis.png Kristaps Porzingis Kawhi Leonard.png Kawhi Leonard Bojan Bogdanovic.png Bojan Bogdanovic