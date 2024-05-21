 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Andy Murray
With Djokovic awaiting the winner, Murray trails Hanfmann at rain-hit Geneva Open
AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Atlanta tops NASCAR Power Rankings of remaining Cup races
U.S. Open - Preview Day 3
U.S. Open field: Who will be playing at Pinehurst No. 2

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Andy Murray
With Djokovic awaiting the winner, Murray trails Hanfmann at rain-hit Geneva Open
AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Atlanta tops NASCAR Power Rankings of remaining Cup races
U.S. Open - Preview Day 3
U.S. Open field: Who will be playing at Pinehurst No. 2

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

For Celtics, path to the Finals is wide open

May 21, 2024 09:28 AM
Dan Patrick describes why the pressure will ratchet up on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to deliver and why there will be "no excuses" if the Boston Celtics don't win an NBA championship now this season.
Up Next
nbc_dps_jimjacksoninterview_240520.jpg
17:33
Jackson compares Edwards’ confidence to Iverson
Now Playing
nbc_dps_inddefeatnykgame7v2_240520.jpg
4:23
Do Pacers deserve more attention after ECF berth?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mingame7_240520.jpg
2:43
How MIN’s depth helped Edwards in Game 7 vs. DEN
Now Playing
new_for_mpx.jpg
4:39
Jokic’s teammates ‘let him down’ vs. Timberwolves
Now Playing
nbc_dps_marvalbertinterview_240517__541090.jpg
11:12
Albert amazed by Brunson’s development with Knicks
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240517.jpg
1:47
Lunch Money: Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Haaland
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_clippersoffszn_240515.jpg
4:08
Who’s safe on the Clippers roster this offseason?
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_hornetsfuture_240515.jpg
4:09
Where will Miller be drafted in fantasy next year?
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_hawksdraftlottery_240515.jpg
4:18
No. 1 pick adds another layer to Hawks’ offseason
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nuggetstimberwolvesgame5recap_240515.jpg
4:46
Jokic’s ‘perfect game’ came at right time for DEN
Now Playing
nbc_roto_lunchmoney_240515.jpg
1:30
Lunch Money: Eyeing Tatum, Pritchard in Game 5
Now Playing
nbc_dps_knickspacers_240515.jpg
4:16
Knicks put Game 4 behind them with Game 5 blowout
Now Playing