Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup race at WWT Raceway

Winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway:

WINNERS

Austin Cindric — He admits he had a third-place car but after an engine issue to Christopher Bell and then Ryan Blaney running out of fuel at the end, Cindric scored the victory to end his 85-race winless drought. Said Cindric: “One of our best executed races so far this year with probably our best speed we’ve shown this year.”

Denny Hamlin — His runner-up finish marks his fifth consecutive top-five finish. He has finished second in each of the last two races at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Brad Keselowski — His third-place result marks the third race in a row he has placed in the top three. He has climbed from 15th to ninth in the points during this stretch.

Austin Dillon — His sixth-place finish is his best result of the season and only his second top 10 this year.

Carson Hocevar — He finished eighth, which is his best result in a Cup race and his second top 10 this year.

Justin Haley — His ninth-place result is his second top 10 in the last three races.

LOSERS

Ryan Blaney — Was set for his first victory of the season when he ran out of fuel and lost the lead with two laps to go. Blaney said afterward he didn’t know he was that close on fuel.

Kyle Busch — An incident with Kyle Larson sent him into the wall. Busch finished 35th and has fallen out of a playoff spot with 11 races left in the regular season.