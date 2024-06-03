 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Simone Biles wins 9th U.S. all-around title, all five gold medals
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
MLB: San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 10 review

Top Clips

oly_gria_skyeblakely_240602.jpg
Blakely makes statement with silver at nationals
oly_gria_simonebiles_240602.jpg
Biles becomes nine-time champion at nationals
oly_gria_sunileecomp_240602.jpg
Lee finishes 4th all-around at U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Simone Biles wins 9th U.S. all-around title, all five gold medals
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
MLB: San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 10 review

Top Clips

oly_gria_skyeblakely_240602.jpg
Blakely makes statement with silver at nationals
oly_gria_simonebiles_240602.jpg
Biles becomes nine-time champion at nationals
oly_gria_sunileecomp_240602.jpg
Lee finishes 4th all-around at U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup race at WWT Raceway

  
Published June 3, 2024 07:00 AM

Winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway:

WINNERS

Austin Cindric — He admits he had a third-place car but after an engine issue to Christopher Bell and then Ryan Blaney running out of fuel at the end, Cindric scored the victory to end his 85-race winless drought. Said Cindric: “One of our best executed races so far this year with probably our best speed we’ve shown this year.”

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
WWT Raceway results: Austin Cindric wins after Ryan Blaney runs out of fuel while leading
Austin Cindric snaps 85-race winless drought.

Denny Hamlin — His runner-up finish marks his fifth consecutive top-five finish. He has finished second in each of the last two races at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Brad Keselowski — His third-place result marks the third race in a row he has placed in the top three. He has climbed from 15th to ninth in the points during this stretch.

Austin Dillon — His sixth-place finish is his best result of the season and only his second top 10 this year.

Carson Hocevar — He finished eighth, which is his best result in a Cup race and his second top 10 this year.

Justin Haley — His ninth-place result is his second top 10 in the last three races.

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
What drivers said after NASCAR Cup race at WWT Raceway won by Austin Cindric
Here is what drivers were talking about after the season’s 15th race.

LOSERS

Ryan Blaney — Was set for his first victory of the season when he ran out of fuel and lost the lead with two laps to go. Blaney said afterward he didn’t know he was that close on fuel.

Kyle Busch — An incident with Kyle Larson sent him into the wall. Busch finished 35th and has fallen out of a playoff spot with 11 races left in the regular season.
Larson, Busch spin while battling at WWT Raceway
Kyle Larson gets loose under Kyle Busch and slides up into the outside wall, with the No. 8 getting the brunt of the damage during the NASCAR Cup Series race at WWT Raceway.