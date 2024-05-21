Watch Now
Gauging Klopp's impact at Liverpool
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew examine Jurgen Klopp's legacy at Liverpool following his emotional sendoff at Anfield this past Sunday.
Foden among Kelly & Wrighty award winners
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew hand out their awards from the 2023-24 Premier League season, including their favorite goals, performances, and more.
Palmer, Robinson in Data Team of the Season
Leon Osman, Matt Holland, and Leroy Rosenior make their picks for Generation xG's Data Team of the Season, based solely on the metrics.
How Man City outlasted Arsenal in title race
Leon Osman, Matt Holland, and Leroy Rosenior take a closer look at Manchester City's title race against Arsenal and examine how Pep Guardiola was able to guide his side to an historic fourth-straight title.
Timber upbeat about Arsenal’s future & hunger
Jurrien Timber reflected on returning from an ACL tear during Arsenal's final match and spoke with Joe Prince-Wright about the Gunners' mentality after coming up agonizingly short in the Premier League title race.
Man City crowned Premier League champions again
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Championship Sunday in the Premier League, and recap Man City's win over West Ham, Arsenal's victory over Everton, and more.
Lowe Down: Foden proved he’s the best
Rebecca Lowe answers the most pressing questions from Matchweek 38 and the season as a whole following Manchester City winning their fourth-straight Premier League title.
PL Update: Man City win fourth-straight title
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps take a look back at an eventful final matchweek of the season, where Manchester City hoisted the trophy after beating West Ham, Arsenal came back to defeat Everton and more.
Silva bids farewell to Chelsea after four seasons
Watch Thiago Silva's emotional goodbye ceremony as he thanks the Chelsea fans for his time at Stamford Bridge.
Rice: Arsenal has ‘been everything I’ve expected’
Declan Rice joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps pitchside following Arsenal's win over Everton and reflects on his first season as a Gunner after his blockbuster transfer from West Ham.
Pochettino comments on his Chelsea future
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reflects on his first season in charge of the Blues and gives an interesting answer when asked about his future at the club.
Postecoglou refuses to let Spurs settle for fifth
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou shares his thoughts on his side's fifth-place finish in the Premier League this season.