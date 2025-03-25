 Skip navigation
Jayson Tatum leaves game with sprained ankle, says later it’s “sore” but left arena without boot

  
Published March 25, 2025 09:56 AM
NBA: Boston Celtics at Sacramento Kings

Mar 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) lays on the ground after suffering an injury against the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Hopefully, this will not be as bad as it looked when it happened.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum had to leave the game in Sacramento in the third quarter after he pulled up for a 3-pointer over Domantas Sabonis and came down on the foot of the Kings’ center, rolling his ankle. Sabonis’ reckless closeout took away Tatum’s landing space and he was given a Flagrant 1 foul for it.

Tatum left the game not to return but left the arena that night without a boot or crutches, telling ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne his ankle was “just sore.” Still, with just 10 games left in the Celtics’ regular season and the team essentially locked into the No. 2 seed, there is no reason to push him to return. Expect Boston to be cautious with his return and Tatum to get some nights off to rest his ankle down the stretch of the season.

After the game, Sabonis apologized for the closeout and injury.

Boston went on to win the game comfortably, 113-95, and Tatum was still the leading scorer with 25 points, plus he dished out eight assists. Payton Pritchard had 22 points off the bench, and Kristaps Porzingis had 16 points and eight rebounds.

This was the Kings third loss in a row and they are now just half-a-game ahead of No. 10 seed Phoenix. Zach LaVine said after the game, “The vibe is not good.”

