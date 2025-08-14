 Skip navigation
The home of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning renamed Benchmark International Arena
The home of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning renamed Benchmark International Arena
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Ohio’s gambling oversight agency says it is working with MLB on investigation involving Guardians
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Lamar Jackson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_usamatuer_250813.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
nbc_golf_jaimediaz_250813.jpg
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
nbc_golf_meghaganneinterview_250813.jpg
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning
The home of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning renamed Benchmark International Arena
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Ohio’s gambling oversight agency says it is working with MLB on investigation involving Guardians
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Lamar Jackson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_usamatuer_250813.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
nbc_golf_jaimediaz_250813.jpg
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
nbc_golf_meghaganneinterview_250813.jpg
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Trevor Lawrence fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 13, 2025 10:23 PM
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Trevor Lawrence 2025 Fantasy Preview

Trevor LawrenceQB - Jacksonville JaguarsBye:8
Age: 25HT: 6-6WT: 220

2024: Through Weeks 1-9 of last season Lawrence was QB15 on a fantasy points per game basis, which isn’t awful on the surface, but when is the former number one overall pick really going to pop? In those nine games, Lawrence scored more than 15 fantasy points just three times, but furthermore, he didn’t consistently connect with standout rookie Brian Thomas. Lawrence will be looking to have his best season yet in year five.

What’s Changed: The Jaguars moved mountains and bridges to select 2024 Biletnkoff winner Travis Hunter. The Jags also added offensive line to help keep upright Lawrence who only played 10 games last season.

2025 Outlook: This may be the “this is it” season for Lawrence in Jacksonville as he’s the only quarterback left drafted in the first round from the 2021 class who remains with his original teams. He will have great options in Hunter and Thomas Jr. that can help vault him into top 12 fantasy consideration, but it will be tough.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 JAC 17 387 584 66 4113 25 8 291 5 296 296 296
2023 JAC 16 370 564 66 4016 21 14 339 4 263 263 263
2024 JAC 10 172 284 61 2045 11 7 119 3 145 145 145
PROJ 2025 JAC 17 377 591 64 4066 25 13 300 4 289 289 289

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

