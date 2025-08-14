Trevor Lawrence fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Trevor Lawrence 2025 Fantasy Preview
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB - Jacksonville Jaguars
|Bye:8
|Age: 25
|HT: 6-6
|WT: 220
2024: Through Weeks 1-9 of last season Lawrence was QB15 on a fantasy points per game basis, which isn’t awful on the surface, but when is the former number one overall pick really going to pop? In those nine games, Lawrence scored more than 15 fantasy points just three times, but furthermore, he didn’t consistently connect with standout rookie Brian Thomas. Lawrence will be looking to have his best season yet in year five.
What’s Changed: The Jaguars moved mountains and bridges to select 2024 Biletnkoff winner Travis Hunter. The Jags also added offensive line to help keep upright Lawrence who only played 10 games last season.
2025 Outlook: This may be the “this is it” season for Lawrence in Jacksonville as he’s the only quarterback left drafted in the first round from the 2021 class who remains with his original teams. He will have great options in Hunter and Thomas Jr. that can help vault him into top 12 fantasy consideration, but it will be tough.
Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.
|Year
|Team
|G
|COM
|ATT
|PCT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|R-YD
|R-TD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|JAC
|17
|387
|584
|66
|4113
|25
|8
|291
|5
|296
|296
|296
|2023
|JAC
|16
|370
|564
|66
|4016
|21
|14
|339
|4
|263
|263
|263
|2024
|JAC
|10
|172
|284
|61
|2045
|11
|7
|119
|3
|145
|145
|145
|PROJ 2025
|JAC
|17
|377
|591
|64
|4066
|25
|13
|300
|4
|289
|289
|289
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs