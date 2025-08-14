Trevor Lawrence fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Trevor Lawrence 2025 Fantasy Preview

Trevor Lawrence QB - Jacksonville Jaguars Bye:8 Age: 25 HT: 6-6 WT: 220

2024: Through Weeks 1-9 of last season Lawrence was QB15 on a fantasy points per game basis, which isn’t awful on the surface, but when is the former number one overall pick really going to pop? In those nine games, Lawrence scored more than 15 fantasy points just three times, but furthermore, he didn’t consistently connect with standout rookie Brian Thomas. Lawrence will be looking to have his best season yet in year five.

What’s Changed: The Jaguars moved mountains and bridges to select 2024 Biletnkoff winner Travis Hunter. The Jags also added offensive line to help keep upright Lawrence who only played 10 games last season.

2025 Outlook: This may be the “this is it” season for Lawrence in Jacksonville as he’s the only quarterback left drafted in the first round from the 2021 class who remains with his original teams. He will have great options in Hunter and Thomas Jr. that can help vault him into top 12 fantasy consideration, but it will be tough.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 JAC 17 387 584 66 4113 25 8 291 5 296 296 296 2023 JAC 16 370 564 66 4016 21 14 339 4 263 263 263 2024 JAC 10 172 284 61 2045 11 7 119 3 145 145 145 PROJ 2025 JAC 17 377 591 64 4066 25 13 300 4 289 289 289

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

