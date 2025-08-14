Lamar Jackson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Lamar Jackson 2025 Fantasy Preview
|Lamar Jackson
|QB - Baltimore Ravens
|Bye:7
|Age: 28
|HT: 6-2
|WT: 205
2024: For the first time since 2019, Jackson was QB1 in fantasy points per game while scoring the most total points for a quarterback in a season ever. His ridiculous passing stat line of 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and (only) four interceptions on only 27.8 passing attempts per game put him in rare air. Oh, and he also happened to run for another 915 yards and four touchdowns for fun.
What’s Changed: Not much has changed much on the Ravens’ offense outside of a few minor shifts along the offensive line and bringing in DeAndre Hopkins. The latter should help Jackson even more in the passing game, specifically in the red zone area.
2025 Outlook: You shouldn’t think too much when it comes to Jackson as he’s a walking 3,500-yard, 30-plus touchdown passer who will approach 1,000 rushing yards in every single season. He shouldn’t be taken lower than the second quarterback in fantasy drafts depending on preference.
|Year
|Team
|G
|COM
|ATT
|PCT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|R-YD
|R-TD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|BAL
|12
|203
|326
|62
|2242
|17
|7
|764
|3
|236
|236
|236
|2023
|BAL
|16
|307
|457
|67
|3678
|24
|7
|821
|5
|331
|331
|331
|2024
|BAL
|17
|316
|474
|67
|4172
|41
|4
|915
|4
|430
|430
|430
|PROJ 2025
|BAL
|17
|314
|476
|66
|3840
|31
|7
|823
|6
|385
|385
|385
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
