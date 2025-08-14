Lamar Jackson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Lamar Jackson 2025 Fantasy Preview

Lamar Jackson QB - Baltimore Ravens Bye:7 Age: 28 HT: 6-2 WT: 205

2024: For the first time since 2019, Jackson was QB1 in fantasy points per game while scoring the most total points for a quarterback in a season ever. His ridiculous passing stat line of 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and (only) four interceptions on only 27.8 passing attempts per game put him in rare air. Oh, and he also happened to run for another 915 yards and four touchdowns for fun.

What’s Changed: Not much has changed much on the Ravens’ offense outside of a few minor shifts along the offensive line and bringing in DeAndre Hopkins. The latter should help Jackson even more in the passing game, specifically in the red zone area.

2025 Outlook: You shouldn’t think too much when it comes to Jackson as he’s a walking 3,500-yard, 30-plus touchdown passer who will approach 1,000 rushing yards in every single season. He shouldn’t be taken lower than the second quarterback in fantasy drafts depending on preference.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 BAL 12 203 326 62 2242 17 7 764 3 236 236 236 2023 BAL 16 307 457 67 3678 24 7 821 5 331 331 331 2024 BAL 17 316 474 67 4172 41 4 915 4 430 430 430 PROJ 2025 BAL 17 314 476 66 3840 31 7 823 6 385 385 385

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

