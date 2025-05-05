 Skip navigation
Jazz extend coach Will Hardy with multi-year contract

  
Published May 5, 2025 02:02 PM

The Utah Jazz finished with 17 wins and the worst record in the NBA this season, and in the three years Will Hardy has been the coach they have a 85-161 record and haven’t even made the play-in.

None of that has impacted the reputation of coach Will Hardy around the league — he is seen as having done a good job developing players and managing a rotation amid the front office tearing the roster down to the studs for a rebuild. His rep is so good that Hardy — with strong ties to the Spurs coaching tree — was a name that came up as a possible Gregg Popovich replacement before San Antonio chose continuity with Mitch Johnson.

Considering that, the Jazz locked up Hardy with a multi-year extension, something announced both by the team and its owner, Ryan Smith.

“I love Utah and the Jazz organization and am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue to help guide our team,” Hardy said in a statement announcing the extension. “I believe in what we are building. We have a talented group of coaches and people all working to build a Championship program for this incredible fan base.”

Hardy was hired in 2022 to replace Quinn Snyder, but that was the summer the team traded away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert and moved on from that era. He will be with the Jazz for a few more years as the rebuild continues.

