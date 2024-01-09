 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: T.J. McConnell set to shine in wake of Haliburton injury
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan
Jim Harbaugh delivers a national title. Corum scores 2 TDs, Michigan overpowers Washington 34-13
nbc_edge_big10ep_240108.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs Nebraska: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup

Top Clips

nbc_moto_dakarstage3hl_240108.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 3
nbc_yahoo_webanyama_240108__749609.jpg
Move to center helping Wembanyama’s fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_haliburton_240108.jpg
Haliburton a ‘fantasy stud’ since joining Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: T.J. McConnell set to shine in wake of Haliburton injury
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan
Jim Harbaugh delivers a national title. Corum scores 2 TDs, Michigan overpowers Washington 34-13
nbc_edge_big10ep_240108.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs Nebraska: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup

Top Clips

nbc_moto_dakarstage3hl_240108.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 3
nbc_yahoo_webanyama_240108__749609.jpg
Move to center helping Wembanyama’s fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_haliburton_240108.jpg
Haliburton a ‘fantasy stud’ since joining Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Clarkson, Markkanen each score 21 to lead Jazz past Bucks 132-116

  
Published January 9, 2024 12:50 AM
Utah Jazz v Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts in the first half against the Utah Jazz at Fiserv Forum on January 08, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Getty Images

MILWAUKEE (AP) Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen had 21 points apiece and the Utah Jazz staved off a second-half rally for a 132-116 victory over Milwaukee, the Bucks fourth loss in five games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for the Bucks.

John Collins, Collin Sexton and Keyonte George each had 19 points for Utah, which has won five of its last six and is 11-4 over its last 15 games.

“That’s a good win,” Markkanen said. “It’s not easy to lead by 30. It’s hard to keep that up. We knew that they were going to make a run at some point, and really still stay poised and really grind it out, it was a good win.”

Milwaukee was without guard Damian Lillard, averaging 25.1 points per game, who was out for personal reasons. Khris Middleton added 23 points and Malik Beasley 17 for the Bucks.

“You’ve got to stay together, that’s it,” Antetokounmpo said. “If you try to go your way or do it yourself, it’s not going to work. We’ve been in this position before. It’s OK to be in this position … but then again, at the end of the day, we have to get better. We have to realize that we have keep on doing the little things.”

The Bucks, who trailed 77-46 at the half, scored 44 points in the third quarter to pull within 100-90 entering the final period.

The Jazz opened the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run, going in front 109-92 on a drive by Jordan Clarkson. Brook Lopez scored on a dunk to pull the Bucks within 111-103 with 6:52 remaining.

“We flipped it a little bit as far as our energy and effort, and we made it a ballgame, but you in the NBA you just can’t dig yourself in a hole like that,” Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said. “And then you’ve got to play extremely hard and exert a lot of energy just to try to get back into the game.”

The Jazz, who were 14 of 64 from 3-point range in their two previous games, hit 11 of 17 from beyond the arc in the first quarter en route to a 41-23 lead.

The Jazz hit 28 of 53 shots for 52.8%, including 16 of 30 from deep, and had five players score in double figures by halftime.

The Bucks opened the third quarter with a 15-4 run, pulling within 81-16 on a 3-point play by Antetokounmpo.

“I think the first possession, Lauri Markkanen had a 3 and after that, everything just went downhill,” Antetokounmpo said. “They had 11 in first quarter, 16 for the half. That’s a lot 3s, man, I’m not going to lie. We’ve got to do a better job of defending the 3. But at the end of the day, if you don’t defend the 3, don’t defend the drive, you don’t get rebounds ... just got to find our identity.”

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Bucks: Host Boston Celtics on Thursday. ---

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Mentions
Lauri Markkanen.png Lauri Markkanen Jordan Clarkson.png Jordan Clarkson Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks Utah Jazz Primary Logo Utah Jazz