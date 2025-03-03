 Skip navigation
Kings’ center Domantas Sabonis out with hamstring strain, to be re-evaluated in one week

  
March 3, 2025

One of Domantas Sabonis’ great attributes is consistency — he shows up every game, plays hard, plays smart, and puts up numbers. He carries a heavy load in Sacramento and does so at an All-Star level.

Now the Kings will be without him for a week, the team announced. Sacramento released this statement Sunday:

“Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis underwent an MRI today. The MRI confirmed that Sabonis suffered a grade 1 left hamstring strain after exiting the game during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, March 1. Sabonis will be listed as out and an update will be provided in (1) week.”

This appeared to be a non-contact injury Sabonis sustained while running down the court.

Sabonis has been an anchor for the Kings this season, averaging 19.9 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. The Suns have a +4.1 net rating when he is on the court this season and a -4.1 rating when he is off. The 31-28 Kings sit ninth in the West and appear headed to the play-in.

To provide depth while Sabonis is out, the Kings signed center Skal Labissier to a 10-day contract. Labissier had been playing with the Kings’ Stockton NBA G League affiliate.

Mentions
SAC_Sabonis_Domantas.jpg Domantas Sabonis Sacramento Kings Primary Logo Sacramento Kings