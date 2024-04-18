 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers
Saves and Steals: It’s Miller time
NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration
Baby on board: Bubba and Amanda Wallace announce they are expecting first child
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 5
Australian swimmer Emma McKeon plans to make Paris her final Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_westernintfinalrdhls_240417.jpg
Highlights: Western Intercollegiate, Final Round
nbc_wnba_draftrecap_240417.jpg
Look back on Monday’s WNBA draft festivities
nbc_pftpm_jaredgoffintv_240417.jpg
Goff: Hard to imagine 1-1 pick was eight years ago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers
Saves and Steals: It’s Miller time
NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration
Baby on board: Bubba and Amanda Wallace announce they are expecting first child
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 5
Australian swimmer Emma McKeon plans to make Paris her final Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_westernintfinalrdhls_240417.jpg
Highlights: Western Intercollegiate, Final Round
nbc_wnba_draftrecap_240417.jpg
Look back on Monday’s WNBA draft festivities
nbc_pftpm_jaredgoffintv_240417.jpg
Goff: Hard to imagine 1-1 pick was eight years ago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jimmy Butler feared to have MCL injury in right knee, status vs. Bulls in question

  
Published April 18, 2024 01:17 AM
2024 SoFi Play-In Tournament - Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 17: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament on April 17, 2024 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

As Jimmy Butler limped out of the Wells Fargo Center Wednesday night, Miami’s chances of another deep playoff run felt increasingly long.

Miami may be without Jimmy Butler Friday night in a win-or-go-home play-in game against the Chicago Bulls, but he could be out much longer than that if a report that Butler suffered a right MCL injury proves to be correct.

Butler, wearing a protective sleeve on his leg postgame, told reporters he would get an MRI on his knee Thursday. However, a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic said Butler is feared to have an MCL injury in his leg that could keep him out for an extended period of time.

The injury occurred in the first quarter when a Butler pump fake got Kelly Oubre in the air, and not only did Oubre foul Butler, but also he fell on Butler’s knee.

Butler stayed in the game and played through it, but he appeared to struggle with it more and more as the game went on. In the end, Butler scored 19 points on 5-of-18 shooting. Philadelphia came from behind just to edge out the Heat.

The Heat also will be without Terry Rozier for the game against the Bulls, leaving them without two key shot creators for the game. Chicago, already without Zach LaVine,will be without Alex Caruso who appeared to suffer a foot injury and left the game in Chicago’s win over Atlanta.

Mentions
Jimmy Butler.png Jimmy Butler Miami Heat Primary Logo Miami Heat Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers