Joel Embiid makes his return to 76ers, starting lineup Sunday

For just the second game this season Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey are all on the court for the 76ers at the same time.

After missing the last seven games due to “left knee injury management” (the same reason he has missed 16 games this season), Embiid returned to the Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup Sunday in Chicago.

While Embiid will be on a minutes restriction, this is a step in the right direction for a Philadelphia team that had just won 3-of-4 without them. After a rough start to the season, the 6-15 Sixers are still just 2.5 games out of the final play-in spot in the East and five games out of getting to the No. 6 seed and avoiding the play-in altogether.

Embiid is averaging 19.8 points and 7.5 rebounds a game in the five games he played this season, but is shooting just 37.9% and did not look himself (or anywhere close to his MVP, or even All-Star, level). Philadelphia needs him to find his footing over the course of the season and get back to that level by the playoffs to have any postseason chance — and with the hole they dug themselves to start the season any 76ers path through the postseason will be brutal.

Embiid has missed 16 games this season, if he misses two more — which is almost a certainty with him not playing back-to-backs — the former MVP will not be eligible for any postseason awards because he will not get to 65 games played.

Embiid and the 76ers aren’t worried about awards, their focus is on righting the ship and getting into the postseason mix. And keeping Embiid healthy and on the court.

