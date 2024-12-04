Kevin Durant out at least one week after rolling ankle Tuesday against Spurs

The Phoenix Suns are 11-2 looking like a title contender when Kevin Durant plays, but are 1-6 when he is out this season.

They will have to get by without him for the next week — at least — after Durant sprained his ankle against the Spurs on Tuesday night, a story first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN and since confirmed by the Suns. Durant is out for the Phoenix game in New Orleans on Thursday and a road back-to-back in Miami and Orlando this weekend.

The injury occurred with 4:30 left in the first half as Durant drove the lane in transition and appeared to step on the foot of Julian Champagnie, leading him to roll his ankle. Durant went down and instantly left the game, not to return.

Kevin Durant does not start the second half after appearing to grab at his ankle in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/knri7FtIC1 — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) December 4, 2024

Durant has played at an MVP level this season, averaging 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists a game while knocking down 44.9% of his 3-pointers. On top of that, he has proved one of the most critical perimeter defenders for the Suns, the team’s defense is 3.9 points per 100 possessions better this season with him on the court.

No KD will put more pressure on Devin Booker to step up, which he did against San Antonio to get the NBA Cup win Tuesday.