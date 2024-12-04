Kevin Durant out at least one week after rolling ankle Tuesday against Spurs

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Seahawks v New York Jets
Seahawks vs Cardinals Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks hints at return of Project 91 car to NASCAR
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Saints vs Giants Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newliv_isakgoal_241204.jpg
Isak’s screamer gives Newcastle lead v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_evegoal2_241204.jpg
Mangala doubles Everton’s lead against Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal2_241204__527832.jpg
Nkunku tucks away Chelsea’s second v. Southampton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Seahawks v New York Jets
Seahawks vs Cardinals Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks hints at return of Project 91 car to NASCAR
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Saints vs Giants Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newliv_isakgoal_241204.jpg
Isak’s screamer gives Newcastle lead v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_evegoal2_241204.jpg
Mangala doubles Everton’s lead against Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal2_241204__527832.jpg
Nkunku tucks away Chelsea’s second v. Southampton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Kevin Durant out at least one week after rolling ankle Tuesday against Spurs

  
Published December 4, 2024 02:25 PM

The Phoenix Suns are 11-2 looking like a title contender when Kevin Durant plays, but are 1-6 when he is out this season.

They will have to get by without him for the next week — at least — after Durant sprained his ankle against the Spurs on Tuesday night, a story first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN and since confirmed by the Suns. Durant is out for the Phoenix game in New Orleans on Thursday and a road back-to-back in Miami and Orlando this weekend.

The injury occurred with 4:30 left in the first half as Durant drove the lane in transition and appeared to step on the foot of Julian Champagnie, leading him to roll his ankle. Durant went down and instantly left the game, not to return.

Durant has played at an MVP level this season, averaging 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists a game while knocking down 44.9% of his 3-pointers. On top of that, he has proved one of the most critical perimeter defenders for the Suns, the team’s defense is 3.9 points per 100 possessions better this season with him on the court.

No KD will put more pressure on Devin Booker to step up, which he did against San Antonio to get the NBA Cup win Tuesday.

Mentions
PHX_Durant_Kevin.jpg Kevin Durant PHX_Booker_Devin.jpg Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns