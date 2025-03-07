Kevin Durant says ‘I want my career to end on my terms’ while trade rumors fly

Kevin Durant wants what every player wants, but few get.

“I want my career to end on my terms, that’s the only thing. That’s the only thing I’m worried about. ‘Cause I see a lot of dudes that don’t get that opportunity, so I want to keep putting in that work to make that choice on my own.”

That was Durant during an appearance on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis a couple of weeks ago — Durant is one of the few players with the leverage to leave the game on his own terms.

It appears increasingly unlikely that the end will be in Phoenix. Whispers that the Suns are looking to trade Durant this offseason are growing louder after Phoenix surprised everyone by trying to move him at February’s trade deadline. Here are a couple of updates on those trade rumors.

Durant will have some leverage in the process because any team that trades for him will want the future Hall of Famer to sign a two-year, $122 million contract extension. Here is how Bobby Marks put it at ESPN: “Because Durant can be a free agent in 2026, it is unlikely a team trades draft capital and players for a one-year rental.” All of this gives KD leverage because he can tell a team he does not want to join he will not sign an extension with them, which forces that team to lower its trade offer.

Durant will want to go to a contender. Teams that have come up include Dallas, Miami, New York and Houston, although it is far too early for any serious trade talks (all of those teams are currently headed to at least the play-in and will focus on the court until eliminated). ESPN’s Brian Windhorst also said on the network’s “Get Up” not to forget about Minnesota (hat tip Real GM).

“Another small market team to watch: the Minnesota Timberwolves. Which Ant Edwards and KD have a very tight connection. Also from the Olympics. The Timberwolves tried to pull off a crazy trade at the deadline for KD. Look for them to revisit those talks this summer.”

Expect more teams to throw their hats in the rings, and expect Phoenix’s GM James Jones and Durant to work together to get KD to a destination he wants but with as big a return as Phoenix can get.

